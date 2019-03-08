Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police investigating after stranger leads 10-year-old out of Letchworth store

PUBLISHED: 17:09 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 12 August 2019

Police are investigating an incident in Letchworth after a man led a 10-year-old out of a store. Photo: Joe Giddens

Police are investigating an incident in Letchworth after a man led a 10-year-old out of a store. Photo: Joe Giddens

PA Archive/PA Images

Herts police are investigating an incident that occured on Sunday after a 10-year-old girl was led out of a store and picked up by a stranger in Letchworth.

At around 2pm, a 10-year-old girl was approached by a man in B&M Home Store in Second Avenue, Letchworth.

The man led her out onto Second Ave and picked her up before putting her back down near the soon to open Aldi in Letchworth Retail Park on Avenue One, an approximate six-minute walk away.

You may also want to watch:

A member of the public who was driving by stopped and helped the girl back to her parents who were looking for her with staff from the store. She was unharmed.

The man is described as white, elderly and with grey hair. He was wearing blue baggy trousers.

Detective Sergeant Will Ainsworth, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "I understand this incident will cause concern in the community and we are working to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding it and to establish the identity of the man.

"As this occurred during the early afternoon there would have likely been a number of people in the area who may have seen the man with the girl, who was in a distressed state.

"If you saw any part of this incident, or believe you know the identity of the man, I'd ask you to contact us via 101, quoting reference ISR 421 of 11 August as soon as possible."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Graveley road closure after ‘serious collision’

Police have closed the High Street in Graveley, as well as Graveley Lane at the junction for Graveley Road following a serious incident. Picture: Herts police

Man dies in Baldock hotel despite efforts of emergency services

Hitchin Street, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

Elderly woman involved in collision with van in Hitchin

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Borough Council’s refurb of 550 flat blocks could mean big bills for leaseholders

Danny Loo with his wife Tracey and their children Sonny and Brandon. Picture: Danny Loo.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Graveley road closure after ‘serious collision’

Police have closed the High Street in Graveley, as well as Graveley Lane at the junction for Graveley Road following a serious incident. Picture: Herts police

Man dies in Baldock hotel despite efforts of emergency services

Hitchin Street, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

Elderly woman involved in collision with van in Hitchin

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Borough Council’s refurb of 550 flat blocks could mean big bills for leaseholders

Danny Loo with his wife Tracey and their children Sonny and Brandon. Picture: Danny Loo.

Latest from the The Comet

Police investigating after stranger leads 10-year-old out of Letchworth store

Police are investigating an incident in Letchworth after a man led a 10-year-old out of a store. Photo: Joe Giddens

Herts addiction therapy charity completes refurbishments thanks to Tesco funding

Living Room Hertfordshire have been able to re-decorate and furnish their counselling rooms. Picture: Beattie Group

Stotfold 3-1 Harpenden Town: Eagles progress in FA Cup after convincing win

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Deadman for Harpenden Town battles with Zach Decker for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hitchin 1-2 Stourbridge: Disallowed goal denies Canaries late point in league opener

Harry Draper scores for Hitchin against Stourbridge. Picture: Peter Else

Creativity issues and hope with Taylor – Three things from Stevenage’s late defeat to Exeter

Paul Taylor of Stevenage forces Lewis Ward of Exeter City into great save during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists