Police investigating after stranger leads 10-year-old out of Letchworth store

Police are investigating an incident in Letchworth after a man led a 10-year-old out of a store. Photo: Joe Giddens PA Archive/PA Images

Herts police are investigating an incident that occured on Sunday after a 10-year-old girl was led out of a store and picked up by a stranger in Letchworth.

At around 2pm, a 10-year-old girl was approached by a man in B&M Home Store in Second Avenue, Letchworth.

The man led her out onto Second Ave and picked her up before putting her back down near the soon to open Aldi in Letchworth Retail Park on Avenue One, an approximate six-minute walk away.

A member of the public who was driving by stopped and helped the girl back to her parents who were looking for her with staff from the store. She was unharmed.

The man is described as white, elderly and with grey hair. He was wearing blue baggy trousers.

Detective Sergeant Will Ainsworth, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "I understand this incident will cause concern in the community and we are working to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding it and to establish the identity of the man.

"As this occurred during the early afternoon there would have likely been a number of people in the area who may have seen the man with the girl, who was in a distressed state.

"If you saw any part of this incident, or believe you know the identity of the man, I'd ask you to contact us via 101, quoting reference ISR 421 of 11 August as soon as possible."