Advanced search

Police in fresh appeal to help trace ‘unidentified’ body in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 09:29 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 17 June 2020

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Archant

Detectives have released an image of a keyring that was found near the body of a man who was discovered in Stevenage three weeks ago, as part of a public appeal for information that could identify him.

This keyring was found near the 'unidentified' body in Bray Drive, Great Ashby. Picture: Herts policeThis keyring was found near the 'unidentified' body in Bray Drive, Great Ashby. Picture: Herts police

The man’s body was found by a member of the public in Bray Drive, Stevenage, just before 6.50pm on Tuesday, May 26.

At present, the man’s death is being treated as non–suspicious but unexplained.

Despite three weeks of enquiries, public appeals and forensic testing, officers have been unable to identify the man or notify his next of kin.

Now, Herts police have released an image of a small keyring that was found with the man, in the hope that someone will be able to recognise it.

The keyring is heart–shaped with diamante stones on one half, and the word ‘Guess’ on the other.

Detectives had previously released images similar to those found on the body, hoping they would also jog someone’s memory.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

DS Lisa Turner, from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said: “We had hoped that by now, we would know this poor man’s name, and where he had come from, so that we could inform his family.

“We estimate that he was likely aged between 20 and 60 years old, was of slim build and had some facial hair.

“We believe he had lain in the undergrowth for a considerable amount of time, and his body was sadly in such an advanced state of decomposition that forensic testing has proved difficult.

“We are satisfied that there was no third-party involvement in his death, but our main priority remains to identify this man so we can inform his loved ones and they can finally lay him to rest.

“He was someone’s son, and someone’s friend. He may also have been someone’s father, brother, husband or uncle. Someone out there will be missing him.

“Therefore we have now taken the step of releasing a further image of the keyring found on his body to see if anyone recognises it.

“If you think you may have any information that could assist us in our investigation, please get in touch.”

If you have any information that could assist the police in their enquiries, contact DS Turner at lisa.turner@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non–emergency 101 number, quoting reference ISR725 of May 26.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

Half a million pounds spent on hotel fees to accommodate Stevenage rough sleepers during pandemic

48 homeless households were put up in hotels by Stevenage Borough Council. Picture: Google

Senior A&E doctor’s suspension extended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Dr Narayanan, who displayed serious misconduct while working in A&E at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has had his UK medical licence suspension extended for a further 12 months. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

Half a million pounds spent on hotel fees to accommodate Stevenage rough sleepers during pandemic

48 homeless households were put up in hotels by Stevenage Borough Council. Picture: Google

Senior A&E doctor’s suspension extended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Dr Narayanan, who displayed serious misconduct while working in A&E at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has had his UK medical licence suspension extended for a further 12 months. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Police in fresh appeal to help trace ‘unidentified’ body in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Lessons from the lockdown

The switch to large-scale remote working has called for exceptional communication and people-management skills Picture: Getty Images/iStoockphoto

‘I was told that I would be treated differently because of the colour of my skin’

Getrude Acheampong, chair of BeMe Stevenage, has spoken about being Black in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Senior A&E doctor’s suspension extended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Dr Narayanan, who displayed serious misconduct while working in A&E at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, has had his UK medical licence suspension extended for a further 12 months. Picture: Danny Loo

Planned works to cause disruption for trains to London this weekend

Passengers are urged not to travel to London this weekend. Picture: Jonathan Morris
Drive 24