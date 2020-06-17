Police in fresh appeal to help trace ‘unidentified’ body in Stevenage

Detectives have released an image of a keyring that was found near the body of a man who was discovered in Stevenage three weeks ago, as part of a public appeal for information that could identify him.

This keyring was found near the 'unidentified' body in Bray Drive, Great Ashby. Picture: Herts police This keyring was found near the 'unidentified' body in Bray Drive, Great Ashby. Picture: Herts police

The man’s body was found by a member of the public in Bray Drive, Stevenage, just before 6.50pm on Tuesday, May 26.

At present, the man’s death is being treated as non–suspicious but unexplained.

Despite three weeks of enquiries, public appeals and forensic testing, officers have been unable to identify the man or notify his next of kin.

Now, Herts police have released an image of a small keyring that was found with the man, in the hope that someone will be able to recognise it.

The keyring is heart–shaped with diamante stones on one half, and the word ‘Guess’ on the other.

Detectives had previously released images similar to those found on the body, hoping they would also jog someone’s memory.

DS Lisa Turner, from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said: “We had hoped that by now, we would know this poor man’s name, and where he had come from, so that we could inform his family.

“We estimate that he was likely aged between 20 and 60 years old, was of slim build and had some facial hair.

“We believe he had lain in the undergrowth for a considerable amount of time, and his body was sadly in such an advanced state of decomposition that forensic testing has proved difficult.

“We are satisfied that there was no third-party involvement in his death, but our main priority remains to identify this man so we can inform his loved ones and they can finally lay him to rest.

“He was someone’s son, and someone’s friend. He may also have been someone’s father, brother, husband or uncle. Someone out there will be missing him.

“Therefore we have now taken the step of releasing a further image of the keyring found on his body to see if anyone recognises it.

“If you think you may have any information that could assist us in our investigation, please get in touch.”

If you have any information that could assist the police in their enquiries, contact DS Turner at lisa.turner@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non–emergency 101 number, quoting reference ISR725 of May 26.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.