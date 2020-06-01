Police appeal to trace cyclist after motorists spat at in North Herts

Police are trying to trace a cyclist after two motorists were spat at in rural North Herts.

The offences happened on Sunday May, 17, at 12.15pm and 12.30pm, in Whitwell High Street and Lawrence End Road, Peter’s Green.

Officers believe the man pictured above was in the area at the time and may be able to assist in their enquiries.

If you recognise this man, or have any information that will help the investigation, email PC Gary Pugsley at gary.pugsley@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/38535/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.