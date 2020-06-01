Advanced search

Police appeal to trace cyclist after motorists spat at in North Herts

PUBLISHED: 16:25 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 01 June 2020

Police would like to trace this cyclist as they believe he has information on an incident that saw two motorists spat at. Picture: Herts police

Police would like to trace this cyclist as they believe he has information on an incident that saw two motorists spat at. Picture: Herts police

Police are trying to trace a cyclist after two motorists were spat at in rural North Herts.

The offences happened on Sunday May, 17, at 12.15pm and 12.30pm, in Whitwell High Street and Lawrence End Road, Peter’s Green.

Officers believe the man pictured above was in the area at the time and may be able to assist in their enquiries.

If you recognise this man, or have any information that will help the investigation, email PC Gary Pugsley at gary.pugsley@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/38535/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Suspected ‘deliberate’ fire at Stevenage pub

The fire began in a bin store behind The Standing Order Pub in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Hitchin bridal shop loans wedding dress so doctor and nurse can marry in hospital

Jann Tipping and Annalan Navaratnam married in the chapel at St Thomas' Hospital, London, after they had to cancel their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Rebecca Carpenter Photography

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

Police release image after Stevenage burglary sees copper pipes stolen

Police would like to speak to this man as part of their enquiries into a burglary at the Oval Community Centre in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

