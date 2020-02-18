Advanced search

Letchworth stabbing investigaton: Witness appeal after woman arrested

PUBLISHED: 12:04 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 18 February 2020

A man in his 40s sustained several stab wounds on Saturday evening. Picture: Archant

A man in his 40s sustained several stab wounds on Saturday evening. Picture: Archant

Archant

A witness appeal has been launched by police investigating an alleged assault in Letchworth at the weekend, which left a man with stab wounds.

The incident occurred outside the entrance to Pixmore Junior School. Picture: David LevettThe incident occurred outside the entrance to Pixmore Junior School. Picture: David Levett

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of GBH following the incident in Rushby Mead on Saturday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident, which occurred outside the entrance to Pixmore Junior School at around 7pm.

The man, aged in his 40s, sustained several injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

DC Lee Whale, who is investigating, said: "We are aware that this is likely to cause concern among the community, but I'd like to take this opportunity to stress that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and that both the victim and the suspect are known to each other."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Whale directly at lee.whale@herts.pnn.police.uk, or call Herts police on 101 quoting reference 41/14390/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

The woman has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

