More than £5,000 worth of garden furniture stolen in Hinxworth burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:53 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 19 June 2020

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses following last month's theft. Picture: Herts police

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses following last month's theft. Picture: Herts police

More than £5,000 of garden furniture was stolen from a commercial store in Hinxworth last month – and police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

On Thursday, May 21 – between 10.25pm and 10.35pm – an offender gained access to the LeisureGrow store, in New Inn Road, by means unknown to police.

Several items of garden furniture were stolen:

• five-piece relaxer set (pictured)

• A modular dining set with an adjustable table (pictured)

• A six seat round dining set with a stainless-steel parasol (pictured)

• A blue gourmet burner hybrid BBQ.

The items are estimated to be worth more than £5,000 in total.

PC Zak Watson said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries already in order to obtain information, and now we are asking the public for their help. Perhaps you were in the area around the time specified and recall seeing someone suspicious in the area?

“Or maybe you’ve had the items pictured offered to you for sale, or you’ve seen them advertised online?

“If you have any information, please get in touch with me as soon as you can. Even something that may seem relatively insignificant could be key to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Watson directly via email at zak.watson@herts.pnn.police.uk.

