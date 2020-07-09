Man on electric scooter stabbed in Stotfold park

Beds police are appealing for information about the incident. Archant

A young man riding an electric scooter was believed to have been stabbed in a Stotfold park on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beds police were called at 7.40pm on July 7 , after reports that a man on an electric scooter had been stabbed in Stotfold’s Riverside Park. Officers attended and discovered blood, but the victim had left the scene.

The male was described as white, of a slim build and wearing a black hooded top and shorts.

You may also want to watch:

DC Lisa Whitson said: “We are trying to establish the circumstances around this incident, and we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

“Knife crime and serious violence will not be tolerated and we are doing all we can to find those responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it via bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting reference 417 of 7 June.

You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.