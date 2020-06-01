Advanced search

Police release image after Stevenage burglary sees copper pipes stolen

PUBLISHED: 11:49 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 01 June 2020

Police would like to speak to this man as part of their enquiries into a burglary at the Oval Community Centre in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying this man, as part of enquiries into a burglary at the Oval Community Centre in Stevenage.

Sometime between Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, May 5, the Oval Community Centre was broken into and a number of copper pipes were stolen.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the above image as he may have information which could assist their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact PCSO Chloe Scott, at chloe.scott@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/37060/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

