Jewellery stolen in Letchworth burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a property was burgled in Letchworth. Picture: Archant Archant

Jewellery was stolen in a Letchworth burglary this week - with Herts police now launching an appeal for witnesses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident occurred at a property in Baldock Road after 6pm on Monday, January 6.

The offender broke in by forcing open a back window, then stole jewellery and store cards - among other items.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Charlotte Witherspoon said: "This has been an upsetting experience for the victims.

"This occured on a busy residential road, at a busy time of day, so I'm hoping witnessess may have spotted something unusual which can assist with our investigation."

Anyone with information should email charlotte.witherspoon@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via webchat at herts.police,uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/1753/20.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the independent charity's anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.