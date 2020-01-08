Jewellery stolen in Letchworth burglary
PUBLISHED: 17:17 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 08 January 2020
Archant
Jewellery was stolen in a Letchworth burglary this week - with Herts police now launching an appeal for witnesses.
The incident occurred at a property in Baldock Road after 6pm on Monday, January 6.
The offender broke in by forcing open a back window, then stole jewellery and store cards - among other items.
Detective Constable Charlotte Witherspoon said: "This has been an upsetting experience for the victims.
"This occured on a busy residential road, at a busy time of day, so I'm hoping witnessess may have spotted something unusual which can assist with our investigation."
Anyone with information should email charlotte.witherspoon@herts.pnn.police.uk.
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via webchat at herts.police,uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/1753/20.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the independent charity's anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.