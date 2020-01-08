Advanced search

Jewellery stolen in Letchworth burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:17 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 08 January 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after a property was burgled in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a property was burgled in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Archant

Jewellery was stolen in a Letchworth burglary this week - with Herts police now launching an appeal for witnesses.

The incident occurred at a property in Baldock Road after 6pm on Monday, January 6.

The offender broke in by forcing open a back window, then stole jewellery and store cards - among other items.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Charlotte Witherspoon said: "This has been an upsetting experience for the victims.

"This occured on a busy residential road, at a busy time of day, so I'm hoping witnessess may have spotted something unusual which can assist with our investigation."

Anyone with information should email charlotte.witherspoon@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via webchat at herts.police,uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/1753/20.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the independent charity's anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Missing Letchworth man found safe and well

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid in Stevenage

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to Hampson Park and cafe in Stevenage, following the launch of his campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 5, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Most Read

Stevenage family’s Christmas Day ‘ruined’ due to Toby Carvery chaos

A family of 15 were left disappointed after their visit to the Toby Carvery Old Forge restaurant in Stevenage on Christmas Day. Picture: Google

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Missing Letchworth man found safe and well

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid in Stevenage

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to Hampson Park and cafe in Stevenage, following the launch of his campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 5, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage abuser jailed after two months of tormenting and violating victim

Steven Thiara from Stevenage has been jailed for four years after being convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm. Picture: Herts police

Jewellery stolen in Letchworth burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a property was burgled in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire commuters give rail fare rise verdict – ‘unreliable and unjustified’

Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth commuters have hit back after the 2020 rail fare rise. Picture: Chris Rout/Alamy

North Herts set for new health hub

North Herts District Council is set to launch a new community hub, offering a range of support to its residents. Picture: North Herts District Council

Christmas trees dumped in Stevenage car park - but still time to recycle yours

Stevenage Borough Council have reminded residents that Christmas tree disposal is included in their garden waste collection service, and they should not leave them in public place. Picture: Jacob Thorburn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists