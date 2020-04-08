Specialist bikes stolen in Letchworth burglary

Have you seen these bikes that were stolen from Westholm in Letchworth? Picture: Herts police Archant

A range of specialist bikes have been stolen from a garden in Letchworth in an overnight burglary, and police have launched an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

It was reported that – between 7pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday – thieves got into the rear garden of a property in Westholm, broke into a locked shed and stole the five specialist pedal cycles.

They were a red Trek Madone SLR road bike, a purple Trek Fuel Ex 9.8 Project One road bike, a black Trek Crockett cyclocross bike, a silver Trek Fuel Ex 8 road bike, and a black Planet X Time trial bike with green tape on handlebars.

PC Nicole Goodyer said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Westholm and Wilbury Road area on Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Equally, I’d like to speak to you if you have seen bikes like these, or have seen them for sale.

“I can be contacted directly on email at nicole.goodyer@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/28264/20.

