Man taken to hospital in serious condition after suspected stabbing in Hitchin

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after sustaining suspected stab wounds in the early hours of the morning in Hitchin.

Police were alerted to reports of a fight between a large group of people at around 1.30am this morning in Windmill Hill, Hitchin.

A man had sustained an injury to his abdomen, believed to be a stab wound.

Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital, with injuries deemed to be serious but not life-threatening.

A dog unit assisted with a large search of the area, but no suspects have been located as of yet.

Large parts of Windmill Hill were inaccessible after a police cordon was erected this morning.

A police spokeswoman confirmed their enquiries are continuing as they seek to establish how the injury was caused and attempt to trace those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the non-emergency reporting 101 number, quoting ISR 86 of 9 August.