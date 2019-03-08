Attempted robbery in Hitchin leaves teenage boy 'shaken up'

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was targeted by three offenders in an attempted robbery in Hitchin Archant

A 15-year-old boy has been "left shaken" following an attempted robbery in Hitchin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses to the incident, which happened on Sunday, June 30 in Fishponds Road between 8pm and 8.30pm.

The victim - a 15-year-old boy - was approached by three men who had reportedly been loitering near Capswell Court.

The men asked him for his skateboard and one of them pulled his MP3 headphones from his ear before asking him to hand over the MP3 player.

The teenager refused to give the offenders his belongings and they walked away in the direction of the swimming pool.

One of the men is described as black, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 8in tall, of a large build and with short facial hair.

He had very short, shaven hair, three missing teeth, and was wearing a blue and red horizontally striped shirt and blue jeans. He spoke with an Afro Caribbean accent.

You may also want to watch:

The second offender is described as black, around 5ft 10in tall and of a slimmer build than the first man.

He has very short, shaven hair and was wearing dark clothing, including a pair of jeans and a t-shirt.

The third male is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall and of a large build. He was wearing a white/light grey t-shirt.

Det Con Geoff Scarborough said: "Thankfully the victim was not physically harmed but he was understandably left shaken by what happened.

"It is thought that there were a number of people nearby at the time that might have seen what happened or have seen the offenders.

"I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch. If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101, or email me at geoffrey.scarborough@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/59096/19."

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via the police's online web chat, which can be launched at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.