Woman assaulted after defending Stevenage bus driver from vile passenger

PUBLISHED: 06:59 19 December 2018

Police are investigating after Sarah-Louise Sheehan was assaulted after getting off the bus near the shops in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young carer was assaulted for coming to the defence of a bus driver who was being subjected to a torrent of abuse from a foul-mouthed passenger.

Sarah-Louise Sheehan had boarded an Arriva bus outside Aldi in Stevenage’s Fairlands Way on Friday when it transpired the bus driver had made a mistake and he was actually driving the Number 3 route, not the Number 2 route as indicated on the front of the bus.

Sarah-Louise, who is registered disabled due to being epileptic, said: “It was inconvenient to us, but only added 10 minutes onto our journey.

“This woman was swearing at the bus driver so I told her to calm down and was defending him.

“I couldn’t believe what she was saying. It was so disrespectful and he didn’t deserve to be spoken to like that. Everyone makes mistakes, and he is providing a service. He was a very nice guy and dealt with it brilliantly.

“She was horrible, and she was making a mountain out of a molehill. If she was that unhappy, she could have made a formal complaint.

“He kicked her off the bus at the water tower [in Meredith Road] and she threatened me when she got off.”

Sarah-Louise, 26, got off the bus near the shops on Canterbury Way at about 6.15pm and heard someone shouting.

She said: “She had managed to catch up with me. She came right up in my face and punched me in the mouth, knocking me off my feet and giving me a split lip. I didn’t have a chance to defend myself.”

Sarah-Louise immediately called the police, but the offender had already left the area by the time officers arrived.

Investigating officers are now appealing for information and witnesses to the assault.

A Herts police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing. If you witnessed what happened, or have any other information you believe may be helpful, please call 101 quoting crime reference 41/66060/18.”

Sarah-Louise said: “I have no idea who she was, but she had bright red curly hair and said she had a five-year-old child.”

She added: “I was shaken up at first, but it won’t stop me sticking up for someone in the future.”

To report information anonymously to Crimestoppers, call 0800 555 111.

