Emergency services attend medical incident at Tesco

Police and the ambulance service attended a woman in Tesco, Stevenage - Credit: Danny Loo

A woman has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical incident at a Stevenage Tesco store.

Police were called at around 3.20pm today to assist the ambulance service following reports of someone needing medical attention in Tesco, The Forum.

Officers assisted with clearing and closing the car park to allow emergency services access.

The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment and the car park has now been re-opened.