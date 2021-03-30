Former England footballer brings home Pointless jackpot for Feed Up Warm Up
Former England goalkeeper David James has won £1,250 for homeless charity Feed Up Warm Up, after taking part in BBC's Pointless Celebrities gameshow.
The football-special of the show aired on Saturday, and saw David James team up with fellow goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis.
The pair made it to the final round, where they were tasked with coming up with pointless answers on 1980s female pop singers.
Specifically, they had to come up with top 5 singles by Mica Paris, Alison Moyet or Yazoo, or Lisa Stansfield.
They struck gold with the answer 'Don't Go', by Alison Moyet, which was pointless, earning the pair the £2,500 jackpot.
David James said during the show: "My charity is Feed Up Warm Up, which is a homeless charity close to me in Stevenage and Hitchin.
"They provide food for the homeless in that area and for people that are struggling and in desperate need."
David was born in Welwyn Garden City and is an ambassador for the charity.
Founder of Feed Up Warm Up Shane Cole said: “We are thrilled David chose to raise money for us.
"The money raised will be put to our food bank side of the project, as this is what David is most passionate about.
“I felt huge amount of pride hearing him talk about our tiny little charity on national TV.“
Feed Up Warm Up has been continuing its services throughout the lockdown periods, and has been supported by the community throughout.
The charity has inspired many to get involved with fundraising, including five-year-old Amaya Thompson and nine-year-old Sienna Clements, who have both spent their time home schooling raising money and donations for the homeless and those most in need.
Amaya created 'Little Bags of Love' to distribute at the weekly drop-ins, and expanded her project to donate to teachers, NHS staff and those living in care homes in Stevenage.
Sienna took on a running challenge throughout February, and has more recently organised a 'Wear Orange Day', which saw 15 schools and businesses dig out their bright orange clothing to raise funds and awareness of the charity.
Feed Up Warm Up drop-ins take place in Hitchin and Stevenage every week. To find out more, go to feedupwarmup.co.uk, or search for them on Facebook.