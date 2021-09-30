Golfers raise thousands for mental health charity

Published: 9:37 AM September 30, 2021

Paul Chambers, PoetsIN's co-founder and chief operations officer, at the charity's golf day fundraiser at Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club in Graveley - Credit: PoetsIN

More than £8,000 has been raised at a fundraising golf day for an award-winning Hertfordshire-based mental health charity.

Golfers took to the fairways earlier this month to raise funds for PoetsIN, which helps people manage their mental health and wellbeing through writing and other creative approaches.

The day, hosted at Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club in Graveley, consisted of tournaments, competitions and auctions, raising £8,236.

Henlow resident Paul Chambers, chief operating officer of PoetsIN, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people coming together to raise vital funds to support this leading mental health charity. The day was a great way to bring the local community together, while also raising money for an important cause.

“We are so thankful for the money which has been donated to us. These funds will help so many people who are struggling with their mental health.”