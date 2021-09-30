Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Golfers raise thousands for mental health charity

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:37 AM September 30, 2021   
Paul Chambers, PoetsIN's chief operations officer, at the charity's golf day fundraiser in Graveley

Paul Chambers, PoetsIN's co-founder and chief operations officer, at the charity's golf day fundraiser at Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club in Graveley - Credit: PoetsIN

More than £8,000 has been raised at a fundraising golf day for an award-winning Hertfordshire-based mental health charity.

Golfers took to the fairways earlier this month to raise funds for PoetsIN, which helps people manage their mental health and wellbeing through writing and other creative approaches.

The day, hosted at Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club in Graveley, consisted of tournaments, competitions and auctions, raising £8,236.

Henlow resident Paul Chambers, chief operating officer of PoetsIN, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people coming together to raise vital funds to support this leading mental health charity. The day was a great way to bring the local community together, while also raising money for an important cause.

“We are so thankful for the money which has been donated to us. These funds will help so many people who are struggling with their mental health.”

You may also want to watch:

Charity Fundraiser
Hitchin News
Henlow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage Charter Fair has been held annually since 1281, even through both world wars and the Black Death

Video

My first trip to Stevenage Charter Fair

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A view of Lytton Way in Stevenage taken from the bridge

Herts Live

Ambulance called to crash between motorcycle and van in Stevenage

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Jess Brady, Stevenage Airbus satellite engineer who died of cancer

Health

GP surgery blamed for young cancer victim's late diagnosis

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Police are at the scene of a suspected assault in Stevenage town centre

Herts Live

Arrests made after assault leaves victim with lacerations to the head

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon