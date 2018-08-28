Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hitchin murder author appears on Dan Snow podcast exactly 100 years after unsolved crime took place

PUBLISHED: 10:38 25 January 2019

Author and historian Paul Stickler. Picture: 23rd and Pine Ltd

Author and historian Paul Stickler. Picture: 23rd and Pine Ltd

Archant

The author of a book on a infamous unsolved Hitchin murder is appearing on the UK’s most successful history podcast today – exactly 100 years after the crime took place.

The only known photograph of Elizabeth Ridgley, which appeared in a newspaper article after her death. Picture: Courtesy of Paul SticklerThe only known photograph of Elizabeth Ridgley, which appeared in a newspaper article after her death. Picture: Courtesy of Paul Stickler

Paul Stickler, author of The Murder that Defeated Whitechapel’s Sherlock Holmes: At Mrs Ridgley’s Corner, will be a guest on Dan Snow’s Hit History today, where he talked about the 1919 murder of Elizabeth Ridgley.

A former investigator for Hampshire Constabulary, Paul is delighted to appear on the podcast, saying: “I’ve been privileged to be able to speak with Dan Snow on his History Hit podcast.

“I’ve always admired Dan with his knowledge of history and his relaxed style in explaining it.

“He was genuinely interested in policing just after the First World War and was keen to know more about the murder of Elizabeth Ridgley.

Members of the public and service personnel wait outside Hitchin police station on March 11, 1919, awaiting the outcome of a remand hearing. The investigation attracted massive interest. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary History Society collectionMembers of the public and service personnel wait outside Hitchin police station on March 11, 1919, awaiting the outcome of a remand hearing. The investigation attracted massive interest. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary History Society collection

“The publication of the podcast on the 100th anniversary of her death is great news.”

Elizabeth Ridgley was last seen closing up her Nightingale Road cornershop kitchen on this day – January 25 – 100 years ago.

Her body was found on Monday, January 27, with lacerated wounds to the back of her head and face, and bruises on her back and arms.

A bloodstained four-pound weight was found next to her body, and her dog had also been killed by a blow to the head.

John Healy, right, in the dock at Hitchin police court charged with the murder of Elizabeth Ridgley. Seated at the table is DCI Frederick Porter Wensley. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary History Society collectionJohn Healy, right, in the dock at Hitchin police court charged with the murder of Elizabeth Ridgley. Seated at the table is DCI Frederick Porter Wensley. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary History Society collection

Supt George Reed found the death to be accidental, but DCI Fred Wensley – who had worked on the Jack the Ripper case three decades prior – dismissed this as impossible.

He was called in alongside pathologist Bernard Spilsbury two weeks after the death, with John Healy – an Irish veteran who had been seen lurking near the shop on the day of her death – arrested and charged with her murder.

But, with little evidence, the jury took just minutes to acquit him and the case remains unsolved.

Paul wrote the book – released in April last year – after discovering photos related to the case in the Hampshire county records office and researching in the National Archives.

The rear living room where Mrs Ridgley was attacked. The bloodstained kettles and chamber pots on the floor were, according to Supt George Reed, the principal cause of Mrs Ridgley’s injuries - which led him to conclude that her death was an unfortunate accident. Picture: Courtesy of the Mayor’s Office of Policing and Crime and Hampshire Constabulary History SocietyThe rear living room where Mrs Ridgley was attacked. The bloodstained kettles and chamber pots on the floor were, according to Supt George Reed, the principal cause of Mrs Ridgley’s injuries - which led him to conclude that her death was an unfortunate accident. Picture: Courtesy of the Mayor’s Office of Policing and Crime and Hampshire Constabulary History Society

“The circumstances were so unusual and intriguing, I decided the story had to be told – and provides not only a piece of local history, but exposes far wider issues relating to policing just after the First World War,” he told the Comet at the time of the release.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

Ernie's family have been left devastated since he went missing. Picture: Joanne Mitchell

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Baldock community search for loved rescue dog Ernie

Ernie's family have been left devastated since he went missing. Picture: Joanne Mitchell

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin murder author appears on Dan Snow podcast exactly 100 years after unsolved crime took place

Author and historian Paul Stickler. Picture: 23rd and Pine Ltd

Arrests made in Stevenage and Hatfield during drug gangs operation

Arrests were made in Stevenage and Hatfield as part of Herts police's operation against county lines drugs gangs

Police appeal over Stevenage coffee shop distraction theft

New Heritage Foundation strategy will ‘make Letchworth a great place’ for everyone

CEO of the Heritage Foundation Graham Fisher has worked on the three year strategy to make Letchworth a great place for everyone. Picture: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Person hit by train between Alexandra Palace and Welwyn Garden City

A person has been struck by a train between Alexandra Palace and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists