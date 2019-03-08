Prime Minister honours Walkern volunteer for work with terminally ill patients

A Walkern woman has been praised by the Prime Minister for her work helping terminally ill patients after setting up a charity in her mother's memory.

Liz Pryor has been recognised with the PM's Point of Light award - which highlights the work of outstanding volunteers - having founded the Anne Robson Trust in 2017.

In a personal letter to Liz, Prime Minister Theresa May praised the "dignity, compassion and company" the Anne Robson Trust provides patients at the end of their lives.

The PM went on to say: "This is a truly meaningful tribute to your late mother, Anne."

Following the death of her mother in 2010, Liz realised that volunteers are often a terminally ill patient's only visitor.

Seven years later the Anne Robson Trust was established, and Liz plays a leading role in training the Butterfly Volunteer teams at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

Starting as a small group, the volunteers have now carried out 1,300 visits to more than 400 patients across the hospital.

This year the project is expanding to other hospitals with the creation of new volunteer co-ordinator roles.

Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Herts, said: "I am delighted that Liz Pryor's work is being recognised.

"I know how much it means to patients to have a person visit them, particularly if they have no family nearby. She certainly deserves this recognition."

Liz was amazed to receive the award considering the current state of affairs in Westminster.

"As we say to the Butterfly Volunteers - it's the small things that make the biggest difference, and having our work recognised in this way is absolutely wonderful," she said.

"I would like to dedicate the Points of Light award to all the amazing volunteers who give their time to hospital patients in the last days of life."

Liz is the 1,178th winner of the Points of Light award, which was first introduced in the USA in 1990 to recognise outstanding individual contributions to communities - being established in the UK in April 2014.

To find out more, or to donate to the Anne Robson Trust, see annerobsontrust.org.uk.

To nominate someone for a Point of Light award email.number10.gov.uk.