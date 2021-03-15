Council explains why town's play areas must remain closed

Published: 1:26 PM March 15, 2021

Stevenage Borough Council has confirmed play areas will remain closed for at least another week - Credit: Archant

Play areas in Stevenage will remain closed for the foreseeable future, with Stevenage Borough Council explaining the rationale behind the "difficult decision".

In a statement shared online, SBC said that play areas have been shut for at least another week in order to help keep the local community safe.

The council is using COVID-19 data to inform their decision, along with advice from Herts County Council's Public Health chief Jim McManus.

SBC also said that when play areas were previously open they saw "overcrowding and no social distancing in a number of them".

The four points raised by the council are as follows: "Case rates in Stevenage remain higher than those in the rest of the county.

You may also want to watch:

"Household transmission, and particularly transmission from younger age groups to older age groups, continues. In particular, our data shows that case rates in 0-11 and 12-16 age groups are currently levelling-off in Stevenage and not reducing.

"We know from surveillance and contact tracing that transmission from younger to older age groups happened in Stevenage, as well as other parts of Herts, and this contributed to the increase in cases and hospitalisations in recent months.

"Playgrounds can be sources of infection. The government's own guidance on playgrounds makes clear that people should 'avoid social interaction as much as possible' and local authorities are empowered to take a range of actions in order to keep infections down."

The council has been reviewing the decision on a weekly basis since they announced play areas were to shut for four weeks in January.

Two months later, and play areas remain closed, with many local residents questioning the decision.

One woman said: "Great Ashby is North Herts and is open, we've been taking my granddaughter over there. It's not fair on the kids to close everything."

Another parent added: "Clearly keeping our parks closed is having no effect on our numbers if they are still the highest.

"Our young children have been out of school, not seeing friends or extended family. It's almost like our young children don't matter."



