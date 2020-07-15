When are leisure centres and playgrounds reopening in North Herts?

Leisure centres and playgrounds are set to reopen in North Herts next week, after a review of the government guidance.

North Hertfordshire District Council is also set to reopen a number of its splash parks after previously saying it would “not be possible” to reopen last week.

Playgrounds in the district will reopen from Monday, July 20, with hand sanitisers provided at each site and these will be checked daily – however playground users are strongly encouraged to bring their own sanitisers.

NHDC and Stevenage Leisure Ltd have also confirmed that leisure centres and indoor pools in Hitchin, Letchworth and Royston will reopen on July 25.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC’s executive member for leisure said: “We are very pleased to be able to announce the reopening of our much loved leisure centres and indoor pools on 25 July.

“Our partners, SLL, have been working extremely hard to ensure customers can safely visit the leisure centres with confidence and we can’t wait to welcome you back.”

The splash parks at Priory Gardens in Royston and Bancroft Gardens in Hitchin will reopen on July 25 with new safety measures, such as low-level fencing to ensure social distancing. The water fountains in Howard Park, Letchworth will also be switched on – however the paddling pool area will not reopen this summer due to concerns over social distancing.

Unfortunately, the splash park at Avenue Park in Baldock will not be reopening this summer, due to the design of the system and a lack of chlorinated water.

Cllr Jarvis added: “We are also extremely pleased to be able to reopen playgrounds and splash parks, as we fully appreciate the importance of allowing children to play outside safely.

“I would urge parents to please be sensible when visiting, cleaning their children’s hands before and after using the equipment and avoiding busy times.”