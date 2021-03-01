Decision made on opening play areas in Stevenage

Published: 11:00 AM March 1, 2021

Play areas in Stevenage are set to remain closed for at least another week, the town's borough council has confirmed.

Stevenage Borough Council says that case numbers remain too high to safely reopen play areas and parks that have been shut to the public since the start of the year.

While cases continue to fall nationally, Stevenage has some of the highest coronavirus rates in Hertfordshire. The 0-11 age group rate in Stevenage is more than double the rate of Herts as a whole, and the 12-16 age group is almost twice the county's rate, according to SBC.

A statement on the council's Facebook page continued: "Therefore we do not feel it is safe to reopen play areas at this current time. By acting responsibly now, we can play our part in helping to come out of lockdown.

"Please do not use play areas – they are still closed, there are signs up and padlocks on the gates. It’s not fair to other families who are doing the right thing having to explain to their children why some people are still using them.

"Government advice is still to stay local, so please do not travel to use play areas in other towns. Our parks and open spaces remain open for your enjoyment, and thank you for your understanding and patience."