Gallery
Platinum Jubilee celebrations in pictures - residents bring out the bunting for 70-year reign
- Credit: Alan Skipp/Martin Wooton/Matt Margesson/Lisa Morgan/Lordship Farm Primary
Communities across Stevenage and North Herts came together to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with events spanning across the four-day weekend.
Street parties, carnivals, picnics and plenty more were on offer from Thursday to Sunday, as families and friends came together to celebrate the historic occasion.
Stevenage
Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee officially began with the Lighting of the Beacon in the Town Square on Thursday last week.
Crowds gathered to watch the ceremony, which was one of thousands taking place across the UK and Commonwealth.
There were plenty of street parties taking place across the town, including in Manchester Close, Four Acres, King George Close, Paddocks Close and Woodland Way.
Neighbours of all ages took to their streets with bunting, music, barbecues and plenty of food and drink to celebrate the occasion.
Stevenage resident Alan Skipp said: "Around 80 residents, friends and family attended the Woodland Way event. Residents decorated the street with flags and bunting and organised a bouncy castle for the younger ones.
"Everyone enjoyed afternoon tea followed by an evening barbecue, with music through to late evening."
In Paddocks Close, residents enjoyed a street party, and raised £200 for Dementia UK in the process.
There was still lots to enjoy for those who didn't partake in the various street parties across the town, including a Big Jubilee Lunch at Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday.
Emma Smith said of the King George Close party: "It was a great turnout with lots of excitement during the build up.
"A glorious sunny day with everyone making lots of new friends, a definite success!"
Although the sunshiny weather didn't quite hold out through to the end of the weekend, plenty still enjoyed the picnic in the park.
Council leader Sharon Taylor said on social media: "Our SBC Communities Team did an amazing job organising the Platinum Jubilee ‘Party in the Park’ at Fairlands.
"Unfortunately we couldn’t fix the gloomy weather but we had some fabulous music, stalls, games and food!"
Stevenage Old Town Business and Community Partnership also hosted a picnic party on the green in High Street.
Hitchin
Hitchin Carnival, organised by The Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse, made a special return for the Platinum Jubilee on Friday.
The procession took to Fishponds Road, Bancroft and High Street before ending at Market Place, where there was more entertainment waiting.
Rotarian Alan Doggett told the Comet: "Myself, Morag Norgan and Maggie Dyer - who put the event together - were thrilled with the outcome.
"The weather was with us and the whole procession saw lots of people line the route, cheer and thoroughly enjoy the spectacle. BBC Look East also gave us very good coverage in their bulletins during the day.
"The costumed dancers were vibrant and enthusiastic and the samba band entertained everyone with some amazing sounds.
"Three ladies in their mobility scooters were incredible. Indeed everyone who took part in the parade, and the marshals and public were a credit to Hitchin."
Baldock
Baldock Big Jubilee Lunch saw hundreds turn out to celebrate the momentous occasion, while supporting local eateries at the event.
Organised by the Baldock Events Forum, the event included entertainment from Becky Briar Rouge and G La Roche - Balstock founder.
Letchworth
School pupils across the country will have enjoyed Jubilee celebrations ahead of the big weekend.
At Lordship Farm in Letchworth, there was a whole school street party, flags and bunting, class performances and even a live gig from their sports coach Max Ryan, who is an up-and-coming music artist out of school hours.
As well as a party in The Wynd and a big lunch in the town, Letchworth residents also pulled out all the stops with street parties across the garden city.
Residents came together on June 2 to kick off the festivities.
North Herts Council leader Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg said: “On behalf of North Herts I’d like to congratulate and thank the Queen on her tremendous 70 years’ service.
"It was great to see so many different events throughout the district as our communities came together to mark the occasion."