Platinum Jubilee celebrations in pictures - residents bring out the bunting for 70-year reign

Gallery

Street parties, school celebrations, big lunches and more took place across Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Alan Skipp/Martin Wooton/Matt Margesson/Lisa Morgan/Lordship Farm Primary

Communities across Stevenage and North Herts came together to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with events spanning across the four-day weekend.

Street parties, carnivals, picnics and plenty more were on offer from Thursday to Sunday, as families and friends came together to celebrate the historic occasion.

Stevenage

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee officially began with the Lighting of the Beacon in the Town Square on Thursday last week.

Many gathered to see the Lighting of the Beacon in Stevenage town centre on Thursday, kicking off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the town - Credit: Matt Margesson

Crowds gathered to watch the ceremony, which was one of thousands taking place across the UK and Commonwealth.

The beacon was one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth, and formed part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend - Credit: Matt Margesson

There were plenty of street parties taking place across the town, including in Manchester Close, Four Acres, King George Close, Paddocks Close and Woodland Way.

Neighbours in Woodland Way hosted a street party to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday - Credit: Alan Skipp

Neighbours of all ages took to their streets with bunting, music, barbecues and plenty of food and drink to celebrate the occasion.

Neighbours in Woodland Way hosted a street party to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday - Credit: Alan Skipp

Stevenage resident Alan Skipp said: "Around 80 residents, friends and family attended the Woodland Way event. Residents decorated the street with flags and bunting and organised a bouncy castle for the younger ones.

"Everyone enjoyed afternoon tea followed by an evening barbecue, with music through to late evening."

Young George Skipp enjoys the festivities at a street party in Stevenage - Credit: Alan Skipp

In Paddocks Close, residents enjoyed a street party, and raised £200 for Dementia UK in the process.

Children enjoy the festivities at Paddocks Close's Platinum Jubilee street party in Stevenage - Credit: Courtesy of Jade Game

There was still lots to enjoy for those who didn't partake in the various street parties across the town, including a Big Jubilee Lunch at Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday.

Paddocks Close Platinum Jubilee street party in Stevenage - Credit: Courtesy of Jade Game

Residents of King George Close enjoy a street party for the Platinum Jubilee in Stevenage - Credit: Emma Smith

Emma Smith said of the King George Close party: "It was a great turnout with lots of excitement during the build up.

"A glorious sunny day with everyone making lots of new friends, a definite success!"

King George Close Platinum Jubilee street party - Credit: Emma Smith

Although the sunshiny weather didn't quite hold out through to the end of the weekend, plenty still enjoyed the picnic in the park.

Stevenage's Picnic in the Park for the Platinum Jubilee at Fairlands Valley Park - Credit: Matt Margesson

Council leader Sharon Taylor said on social media: "Our SBC Communities Team did an amazing job organising the Platinum Jubilee ‘Party in the Park’ at Fairlands.

Fairlands Valley Park BIg Lunch for the Platinum Jubilee in Stevenage - Credit: Matt Margesson

"Unfortunately we couldn’t fix the gloomy weather but we had some fabulous music, stalls, games and food!"

Jubilee picnic on the green in Stevenage - Credit: Jo Sorrell

Stevenage Old Town Business and Community Partnership also hosted a picnic party on the green in High Street.

Picnic on the green for the Platinum Jubilee in Stevenage - Credit: Jo Sorrell

Hitchin

Families enjoyed Hitchin's Jubilee parade - Credit: Martin Wootton

Hitchin Carnival, organised by The Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse, made a special return for the Platinum Jubilee on Friday.

Hitchin High Street during the Platinum Jubilee parade - Credit: Martin Wootton

The procession took to Fishponds Road, Bancroft and High Street before ending at Market Place, where there was more entertainment waiting.

Rotarian Alan Doggett told the Comet: "Myself, Morag Norgan and Maggie Dyer - who put the event together - were thrilled with the outcome.

The Hitchin Eagles enjoying the Jubilee parade organised by the Hitchin Tilehouse Rotary Club - Credit: Martin Wootton

"The weather was with us and the whole procession saw lots of people line the route, cheer and thoroughly enjoy the spectacle. BBC Look East also gave us very good coverage in their bulletins during the day.

"The costumed dancers were vibrant and enthusiastic and the samba band entertained everyone with some amazing sounds.

Hitchin Jubilee Carnival - Credit: Martin Wootton

"Three ladies in their mobility scooters were incredible. Indeed everyone who took part in the parade, and the marshals and public were a credit to Hitchin."

The carnival procession ended at Market Square - Credit: Martin Wootton

Osinky's staff enjoy the parade from rooftop - Credit: Martin Wootton

Lisa Morgan with her mother-in-law Hazel and children Joshua and Bethany enjoying the jubilee parade in Hitchin - Credit: Lisa Morgan

Baldock

Baldock Big Jubilee Lunch saw hundreds turn out to celebrate the momentous occasion, while supporting local eateries at the event.

Smiles all around at the Baldock Big Jubilee Lunch - Credit: Martin Wootton

There was plenty of entertainment to enjoy at Baldock Big Jubilee Lunch - Credit: Martin Wootton

Organised by the Baldock Events Forum, the event included entertainment from Becky Briar Rouge and G La Roche - Balstock founder.

G La Roche with Charles and Camilla - Credit: Martin Wootton

The rain didn't stop partygoers enjoying the Baldock Big Jubilee Lunch - Credit: Martin Wootton

There was something for everyone to enjoy at the Baldock Big Jubilee Lunch - Credit: Martin Wootton

Letchworth

School pupils across the country will have enjoyed Jubilee celebrations ahead of the big weekend.

Jubilee picnic at Lordship Farm in Letchworth - Credit: Lordship Farm Primary School

At Lordship Farm in Letchworth, there was a whole school street party, flags and bunting, class performances and even a live gig from their sports coach Max Ryan, who is an up-and-coming music artist out of school hours.

Each year group dressed up to mark the fashion through the seven decades of the Queen's reign - Credit: Lordship Farm Primary School

Lordship Farm pupils enjoy Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Lordship Farm Primary School

Lordship Farm Primary School jubilee fancy dress fun - Credit: Lordship Farm Primary School

As well as a party in The Wynd and a big lunch in the town, Letchworth residents also pulled out all the stops with street parties across the garden city.

Rowan Crescent street party, Letchworth - Credit: Dave Dyer

Residents came together on June 2 to kick off the festivities.

Rowan Crescent residents celebrate the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Dave Dyer

North Herts Council leader Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg said: “On behalf of North Herts I’d like to congratulate and thank the Queen on her tremendous 70 years’ service.

"It was great to see so many different events throughout the district as our communities came together to mark the occasion."