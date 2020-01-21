Plastic Free Letchworth spruces up Greenway with New Year litter pick

The Plastic Free Letchworth team were out in force on Sunday for the group's first community litter pick of the new year.

The team of volunteers combed an area of the Greenway - where it borders the town's industrial estate - quickly filling eight bags of waste and domestic debris.

Glyn Holt, who helped out with his daughter Ffion, said: "It was great to see other families helping out on what was a very fresh frosty morning.

"During the hour and a half, we had no trouble filling all the reusable bags that Surfers Against Sewage provide to Plastic Free Communities. The area is clearly a popular place for a snack, and we found a range of single-use take away debris that had failed to make it into any of the available litter bins."

Other waste items recovered included a mower, a road works barrier and cone, a TV case, and garden furniture.

Glyn added that while a number of local ramblers "commented on the improvement we had made to the environment," at the end of the litter pick everyone was aware "there was still plenty of litter left to clear!".

This year, the Plastic Free Litter Picking Team are hoping to link with other Letchworth groups who engage in litter picking for joint events - and are keen to hear from these groups.

They would also like to hear local residents' thoughts on which areas of the town would most benefit from litter picks.

Get in touch via ttletchworth@gmail.com