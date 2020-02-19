Hitchin BID joins pledge for 'plastic free' status

Tom Hardy, Hitchin town centre manager, poses with the Plastic-Free pledge. Picture: Anni Sander Archant

Support for Hitchin to become a 'plastic free' town is growing, as BID manager Tom Hardy has joined in making the pledge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Less Waste Hitchin, an online activist group focusing on reducing single-use plastics, joined the national Plastic Free Communities scheme in July 2019.

You may also want to watch:

This programme supports towns across the country who want to fight single-use plastics and become a certified plastic-free community.

As part of this process, the town must meet key objectives, which includes working together with the local authority and businessess within the community to commit to reducing the use of single-use plastics in their organisations.

READ MORE: Letchworth becomes first Herts town awarded 'plastic free' status

Yesterday, the Hitchin Business Improvement District joined in making the pledge, helping the town on its way to achieving 'plastic free' status.

A spokesperson from Less Waste Hitchin said: "Tom Hardy has supported the Plastic Free Hitchin initiative from the start. We count on the BID to use their unparalleled network to help us spread the word and lead by example in the fight against plastic pollution."