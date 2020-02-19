Advanced search

Hitchin BID joins pledge for 'plastic free' status

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 19 February 2020

Tom Hardy, Hitchin town centre manager, poses with the Plastic-Free pledge. Picture: Anni Sander

Tom Hardy, Hitchin town centre manager, poses with the Plastic-Free pledge. Picture: Anni Sander

Archant

Support for Hitchin to become a 'plastic free' town is growing, as BID manager Tom Hardy has joined in making the pledge.

Less Waste Hitchin, an online activist group focusing on reducing single-use plastics, joined the national Plastic Free Communities scheme in July 2019.

You may also want to watch:

This programme supports towns across the country who want to fight single-use plastics and become a certified plastic-free community.

As part of this process, the town must meet key objectives, which includes working together with the local authority and businessess within the community to commit to reducing the use of single-use plastics in their organisations.

READ MORE: Letchworth becomes first Herts town awarded 'plastic free' status

Yesterday, the Hitchin Business Improvement District joined in making the pledge, helping the town on its way to achieving 'plastic free' status.

A spokesperson from Less Waste Hitchin said: "Tom Hardy has supported the Plastic Free Hitchin initiative from the start. We count on the BID to use their unparalleled network to help us spread the word and lead by example in the fight against plastic pollution."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in hospital after stabbing in Stevenage supermarket car park

A man has sustained injuries to his leg following a stabbing in Tesco car park in Stevenage yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

Stevenage mum creates petition to make one-way system outside school after several near misses

A parent at Fairlands Primary School has started a petition to maike the road outside the school safer. Picture: Keeley Cove

Stevenage Tesco car park stabbing: Police appeal as victim seriously injured

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park Picture: Archant

Letchworth stabbing investigation: Witness appeal after woman arrested

A man in his 40s sustained several stab wounds on Saturday evening. Picture: Archant

‘Whole village arrives’ for reopening of Knebworth’s Station pub

The opening night of the revamped Station pub in Knebworth - following its closure three years ago and a subsequent planning battle - was very well attended. Picture: Maria Hastings

Most Read

Man in hospital after stabbing in Stevenage supermarket car park

A man has sustained injuries to his leg following a stabbing in Tesco car park in Stevenage yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

Stevenage mum creates petition to make one-way system outside school after several near misses

A parent at Fairlands Primary School has started a petition to maike the road outside the school safer. Picture: Keeley Cove

Stevenage Tesco car park stabbing: Police appeal as victim seriously injured

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park Picture: Archant

Letchworth stabbing investigation: Witness appeal after woman arrested

A man in his 40s sustained several stab wounds on Saturday evening. Picture: Archant

‘Whole village arrives’ for reopening of Knebworth’s Station pub

The opening night of the revamped Station pub in Knebworth - following its closure three years ago and a subsequent planning battle - was very well attended. Picture: Maria Hastings

Latest from the The Comet

Pedestrian crossings introduced on major Letchworth road after years of ‘dangerous near-misses’

Pixmore Avenue has been labelled 'dangerous' for pedestrians after a series of near-misses. Picture: Jacob Savill

Hitchin BID joins pledge for ‘plastic free’ status

Tom Hardy, Hitchin town centre manager, poses with the Plastic-Free pledge. Picture: Anni Sander

Determined paralysed Stevenage teen walks last mile of Miami Half Marathon

Stevenage's Ellie Dean took on the Miami Half Marathon and left her wheelchair behind for the final mile. Picture: Andy Uttridge

Stevenage’s Lister in UK’s top five most expensive hospital car parks

Car parking charges at Stevenage's Lister Hospital are among the most expensive in the UK. Picture: Archant

Letchworth guinea pig sanctuary saved after social media campaign

Iggle Piggle Guinea Pigs has been
Drive 24