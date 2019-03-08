Why motorhome and caravan holidays can make the best short breaks for the family

Weekend breaks are great for families and couples wanting to get away from it all. But have you considered hitting the open road in a motorhome? White Arches Caravans specialise in new and used caravans and motorhomes. Managing director of the Northamptonshire company, Steve Sharpe, explains why a staycation on wheels could be just the ticket for a cost effective, last minute break.

Planning your staycation

Are you looking for a short trip or an adventure further afield? Either way, exploring the delights of the Peak District, Norfolk, Suffolk or the Cotswolds are all within easy reach with a caravan or motorhome.

Packing everything you need gives you the flexibility to stop off wherever the mood takes you. Pulling up for a spot of fishing,

cycling and hiking are all possible, or you can simply find a quiet place to relax and take in the view.

"More people seem to be choosing to stay in Britain for their holidays. The great thing about travelling by motorhome or with a caravan is you have the freedom to go where you want, when you want and take plenty of home comforts with you. You can even take the dog," explains Steve.

Where can I stop for the night in a motorhome?

"Campsites are safe family environments where kids can socialise and make new friends. For a family-focused holiday choose a site with lots of on-site facilities, places to eat and kids club entertainment, or for quiet or secluded stays you can

choose adults only site or book a stay in "certificated location" which is small rural sites many in quaint secluded locations across the UK" says Steve.

Caravans can easily be towed and motorhomes are really easy to drive, meaning the moment you're ready to go so is your bed for the night.

Steve explains: "There are thousands of campsites across the country. At White Arches Caravans we'll help you find the best equipment for your trip."

Which motorhome or caravan is best for me?

"I love the freedom that spending time away in my motorhome gives my family. It doesn't matter how long the journey is - you have everything you need and you know exactly what the accommodation is like for the night," said Steve.

Motorhomes work well for young children who need easy access to facilities.

At White Arches Caravans' showground, there are over 250 caravan and motorhome models for you to view over two dedicated branches just two miles apart! So visit and

take a look at what's on offer. They have a huge selection of new and quality used models so you can find something to fit every budget.

"Taking regular mini-breaks can help to improve your health, decrease stress and create some really special memories of time well spent with the family," said Steve.

White Arches Caravans is a family business with over 46 years of experience in caravan and motorhome sales and service. As Northamptonshire's leading dealership for caravans, they can help plan your next staycation.

