Council denies ‘unacceptable’ Hitchin town centre planning application

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio Archant

A planning application that could have seen two multi-storey apartment blocks buit in Hitchin’s town centre has been denied, as the district council’s planning committee described the proposal as “unacceptable in principle”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The five-storey blocks, which would be connected and contain nine apartments, would have replaced the existing garages at the rear of Garrison Court, Hitchin.

DLA Town Planning, who submitted the planning application earlier this year, said the building would have been constructed with neutral, light grey brick, with darker accent stepped window reveals for added privacy.

READ MORE: Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

But, North Hertfordshire District Council’s planning committee decided to deny planning permission for this project, citing concerns over the proposal’s size and appearance and a loss of privacy for nearby residents.

In making their decision, the planning committee noted the proposed development’s height, design and size would be “out of keeping within the locality” and would be “detrimental to the character and appearance of the area”.

You may also want to watch:

They went further to say that it would be “visually overbearing, intrusive, causing additional overshadowing and loss of light and loss of privacy”.

The committee also argued that the development “would fail to provide satisfactory living conditions for future occupants”.

Speaking on the decision, Highbury Ward councillor Keith Hoskins was happy to hear the news.

He said: “In my view, the height of the building was the absolute killer on this really. This would have been ‘overdevelopment’ in my opinion.

“I think residents in proximity to the development, those in Woodcote House and Garrison Court, will be quite delighted.”

DLA Town Planning have been contacted for comment.