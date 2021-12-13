Application submitted for shop and flats on pub site

The Railway Steamer Shefford, which closed at the end of October - Credit: Maya Derrick

Plans have been submitted to demolish a once popular pub on the outskirts of Shefford and redevelop it for a new purpose.

The Railway Steamer at 142 Clifton Road closed at the end of October this year after struggling to stay afloat throughout the pandemic, despite the best efforts of the community and outgoing landlady Anne Hughes.

Proposals would see the existing structure demolished, with a two-storey building erected in its place - comprised of retail units on the ground floor, a residential flat on the first floor and associated private car parking.

The Railway Steamer, Shefford - Credit: Google Street View

As a public house, the Railway Steamer can trace its roots back to around 1834, and opened as a beer house about five years later. It wasn't until 1910 that the watering hole was known as the Railway Steamer.

A full licence was granted to the Railway Steamer on March 9, 1960, converting it into a public house.

Anne Hughes was highly credited by residents of Shefford and beyond for transforming the establishment after taking the to the helm in late 2019, creating a family-friendly pub for all to enjoy.

No formal responses have been registered on the council's planning portal for the application, but there has been a flurry of opinions shared on local Facebook groups.

To formally submit a public comment, visit Central Bedfordshire Council's planning page and search for planning application CB/21/04443/FULL.