Subscriber Exclusive
Piper recalls his once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Jubilee
Bev Creagh
Published: 11:55 AM June 13, 2022
- Credit: Bev Creagh
More than a week after the Jubilee - Hitchin piper Andrew Weymouth can hardly believe he played at the lighting of the Jubilee beacon on the Bowes-Lyon estate at St Paul's Walden Bury.
The monarchist clearly remembers celebrating the Queen's coronation with gusto as a small boy in Northern Rhodesia - now Zambia.
He said: "I was five years old and the memory of all the bunting, parades and flags is with me still."
The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.