The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Tributes paid to former councillor who was 'passionate about local community'

Author Picture Icon

Whitney Jones

Published: 6:00 AM June 2, 2022
Council leader, Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg called Gary a "pillar of the local Labour Party and community".

Council leader, Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg called Gary a "pillar of the local Labour Party and community". - Credit: Courtesy of Anna Cotton

Tributes have been paid to former North Herts Council member, Gary Grindal, who has died following a period of illness.

Mr Grindal was a long-serving Labour councillor representing Letchworth Wilbury for 26 years.

He served as a district councillor between 1996 and 2022 and was a Executive Member for Housing and Environmental Health from 2019 to 2022. 

NHDC councillor Gary Grindal and and Leon Hewitt (guitarist for local band The Mynd Set) are organised charity gig.

Gary Grindal and and Leon Hewitt (guitarist for local band The Mynd Set) organised a March of the Mods gig in Letchworth raising funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Kingfisher Club. - Credit: Archant

North Herts Council paid tribute to the 61-year-old, who had been ill for a while, saying he "will be missed and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time".

Council leader, Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg called Gary a "pillar of the local Labour Party and community".

She said: "There are few words to describe the loss of Gary Grindal. He was passionate about our community and gave everything he could to improving things right up to having to stand down this year.

Howard Cottage chairman Gary Grindal started breaking ground on the building site for new housing de

Gary Grindal started breaking ground on the building site for new housing development in the Jackmans Estate. - Credit: Archant

"His record of delivering not just for Wilbury, but for the whole of North Herts, speaks for itself and he will be greatly missed by all.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Date set for trial of man suspected of killing Kajetan Migdal
  2. 2 Teen charged with murder of Kajetan Migdal appears in court
  3. 3 Man 'upskirts' two girls in Letchworth Lidl
  1. 4 M&S Stevenage 'outrageously good', says Liam Gallagher
  2. 5 Letchworth: Man 'tried to enter house' after car break-in
  3. 6 Former Stevenage pupil appointed NATO youth ambassador
  4. 7 Council leader criticises comedian's "cheap jibe" about Stevenage
  5. 8 Young footballers in Stevenage and Hitchin enjoy trophy-laden end to the season
  6. 9 Leaky roof closes ward at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
  7. 10 Letchworth Food and Drink Festival 'buzzing with people' once again

Gary has left a "lasting legacy" in North Herts through his generous work, including supporting the opening of the Safe Space centres across the district, helping the victims of domestic abuse and their families.

He sat on many committees throughout his time at North Herts Council including the Community Services Committee.

Howard Cottage Housing Association chairman Gary Grindal and chief executive John Welch presenting award

Gary Grindal and John Welch presenting an award to Mary Murphy. - Credit: Archant

Also, he was a part of various outside body groups including North Herts District Sports Council and Howard Cottage Housing Association.

Councillor Amy Allen, fellow ward member for Letchworth Wilbury, fondly revealed how she met Gary.

She said: "I first knew Gary before I was a councillor - he helped kickstart the Wilbury Community Café which I now run.

Gary Grindal on his scooter with Kingfisher Club manager Helen Cairns, with Howard Cottage Housing A

Gary Grindal on his scooter with Kingfisher Club manager Helen Cairns, with Howard Cottage Housing Association staff and volunteers that help support the Kingfisher Clubs in Letchworth, Baldock and Hitchin. - Credit: Archant

"He was one of those genuinely decent people, his personality filled the room but not his ego. He always had time for those who needed it, even towards the end giving his all."

Gary was known for his "top banter", devotion for West Ham football club,  and the countless hours he gave supporting the people of North Herts. 

Councillor Amy continued: "The Wilbury ward of Letchworth has lost a huge asset and I’m going to miss him so much.”  

Royston councillor Ruth Brown commented on Twitter: "A really sad loss. Privileged to have known him, even if only briefly."

North Herts Council
Labour Party
Letchworth Garden City News
North Herts News

Don't Miss

Eighteen-year-old Kajetan Migdal (pictured), was taken to Lister Hospital

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Teenager was ‘murdered on way home from prom’ in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
An uninsured driver is handcuffed by police for breach of the peace

Herts Live News

Eighteen-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Police signage

St Albans Magistrates Court

Teen charged with murder after death of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School

Obituary | Exclusive

School pays tribute to ‘continual source of pride’ Kajetan Migdal

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon