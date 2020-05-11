Advanced search

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

PUBLISHED: 17:17 11 May 2020

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Concerns for the welfare of a Letchworth pensioner have been raised amid accusations of “neglect” by social services.

Gregory has been living alone since his wife moved to a care home last Christmas due to suffering with dementia.

Over the last 18 months, however, Gregory’s living conditions have deteriorated to a point where he is now unable to look after himself, and cannot cook, shower or use the bathroom.

Photographs provided by his neighbour, Pauline, have revealed the tragic extent of Gregory’s foul living conditions, with the 79-year-old suffering from dementia, and cancer in his ear.

Gregory’s welfare was made aware to the county council, who visited his home last year – though they have been made no further visits, and have not indicated any visits in the immediate future.

Pauline said she “is very upset” by the situation, and has called on the council to act faster in ensuring Gregory is provided with the care he needs.

Pauline told the Comet: “They have just left him to his own devices, which doesn’t seem right to me. They originally came I think it was about a year ago, but I haven’t heard from them since.”

Pauline says that Gregory is suffering from dementia, has cancer in his ear – which has now become infected – and was discharged from hospital earlier this year “still in his patient gowns, completely abandoned”.

Pauline pays Gregory a visit every day, and makes him sandwiches, tea, and tidies up where she can. “His feet are black, his toenails are infected and he can’t shower on his own,” Pauline said. “He gets meals on wheels once a day, but they don’t do anything more, and he hasn’t got any family to watch out for him. I am the only one who checks up on him, which doesn’t seem right to me.”

Earlier this year, Gregory’s home was invaded by two squatters who entered via the back door and used his property for days, smoking drugs and using his facilities – all while Gregory was living there. Police arrested the trespassers, but they have since been released on bail.

“He shouldn’t be here. He should be in a home where he can get proper care. I can’t believe he’s just left here on his own,” Pauline said.

A Herts County Council spokesperson said: “Although we cannot comment on the details of individual cases, we are aware of Gregory’s circumstances and continue to monitor and assess his situation in tandem with our community partners.”

Drive 24