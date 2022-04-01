The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
'World's most luxurious train' passes through Hitchin and Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:11 AM April 1, 2022
The Northern Belle passes through Hitchin station

The Northern Belle passed through Hitchin and Stevenage on Tuesday (March 29). - Credit: Martin Wootton

One of the world's most luxurious passenger trains, The Northern Belle, passed through Hitchin and Stevenage on Tuesday (March 29).

The train, which was once part of the iconic Orient Express, passed through Hitchin and Stevenage shortly after 7pm, prior to its week-long £5,000-a-head British land-cruise.

The train stopped at Hitchin station.

The train was travelling between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross. - Credit: martin wootton

The train set off from Edinburgh and will reach London's Kings Cross Station, before travelling along the East Coast main line for the cruise.

The 1930s-style Pullman carriages are pictured being hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive.

View through the window of the Northern Belle.

The 1930s-style Pullman carriages are pictured being hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive. - Credit: martin wootton

The Northern Belle's boss David Pitts said: "A lot of people are still naturally a little nervous about taking a cruise ship after Covid. 

"So we and Imagine came up with the idea of organising Britain’s first land cruise instead. All the luxury but – apart from a boat ride on Loch Ness – on dry land.

The Orient Express passes through Hitchin.

The train was once part of the iconic Orient Express. - Credit: martin wootton

"The first one sold out within days so we have organised several more throughout the year.” 

Hitchin News
Stevenage News

