In pictures - How Hertfordshire marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day
PUBLISHED: 12:35 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 11 May 2020
There were street parties and sunshine aplenty last Friday, as the people of Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and beyond marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.
You’ve been sharing your fantastic pictures – with families basking in the sunshine, neighbours gathering (at appropriate distances) together and celebrations galore.
There were street parties in Stevenage, houses covered in bunting in Hitchin and loud celebrations into the early hours in Letchworth.
People across our county fell silent at 11am to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War Two.
Friday marked 75 years since the Allied forces accepted the German forces’ unconditional surrender. But, it would be another two months before Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, hence the title: Victory in Europe Day.
