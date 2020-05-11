Advanced search

Gallery

In pictures - How Hertfordshire marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day

PUBLISHED: 12:35 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 11 May 2020

VE Day tribute at Roebuck Academy, Stevenage. Picture: jpcarter/Twitter

VE Day tribute at Roebuck Academy, Stevenage. Picture: jpcarter/Twitter

Archant

There were street parties and sunshine aplenty last Friday, as the people of Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and beyond marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

People across Hertfordshire marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day in their own way. Picture: Peter WallerPeople across Hertfordshire marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day in their own way. Picture: Peter Waller

You’ve been sharing your fantastic pictures – with families basking in the sunshine, neighbours gathering (at appropriate distances) together and celebrations galore.

Stevenage-based artist Aidan Farr's Churchill vs Coronavirus drawing. Picture: Aidan FarrStevenage-based artist Aidan Farr's Churchill vs Coronavirus drawing. Picture: Aidan Farr

You may also want to watch:

There were street parties in Stevenage, houses covered in bunting in Hitchin and loud celebrations into the early hours in Letchworth.

VE Day celebrations. Picture: Ruth/TwitterVE Day celebrations. Picture: Ruth/Twitter

People across our county fell silent at 11am to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War Two.

Friday marked 75 years since the Allied forces accepted the German forces’ unconditional surrender. But, it would be another two months before Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, hence the title: Victory in Europe Day.

READ MORE: VE Day 75: How Stevenage celebrated Victory in Europe in 1945

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage fitness instructor gets ‘totally shredded’ in NHS fundraiser during coronavirus crisis

Fitness instructor Kylie Osborn has raised £575 for the NHS through an online workout. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Stevenage Major Works Contract: Invoices to leaseholders postponed due to coronavirus crisis

Before and after the major works at a flat block in Stevenage's Plash Drive. Picture: courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council.

Stevenage paedophile who tried to groom girls in chat rooms jailed for string of sex offences

Steven Stapleton has bee jailed for attempting to groom two girls and having unlawful sexual intercourse with another.

Most Read

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage fitness instructor gets ‘totally shredded’ in NHS fundraiser during coronavirus crisis

Fitness instructor Kylie Osborn has raised £575 for the NHS through an online workout. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Stevenage Major Works Contract: Invoices to leaseholders postponed due to coronavirus crisis

Before and after the major works at a flat block in Stevenage's Plash Drive. Picture: courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council.

Stevenage paedophile who tried to groom girls in chat rooms jailed for string of sex offences

Steven Stapleton has bee jailed for attempting to groom two girls and having unlawful sexual intercourse with another.

Latest from the The Comet

Football Foundation offering much-needed financial relief for clubs with grass pitches

Potters Bar Town have already started some work on their Pakex Stadium pitch.

In pictures - How Hertfordshire marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day

VE Day tribute at Roebuck Academy, Stevenage. Picture: jpcarter/Twitter

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Major Works Contract: Invoices to leaseholders postponed due to coronavirus crisis

Before and after the major works at a flat block in Stevenage's Plash Drive. Picture: courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council.
Drive 24