Chance to win £500 in Letchworth gallery photography competition

Anstice Oakeshott, Caddies Beadle and Chris Frazer Smith will be selecting 20 finalists for the Letchworth photography competition. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation Archant

Letchworth's Broadway Gallery is calling all budding photographers in the town and surrounding areas to enter its new competition - with a chance to feature in an exhibition and win £500.

A selection panel - made up of Cassie Beadle from Cob Gallery, Anstice Oakeshott from The Photographer's Gallery and photographer Chris Frazer Smith - will choose 20 shortlisted finalists, whose work will be displayed in Broadway Gallery's main space.

The winner's work will be shown alongside the upcoming Cornelia Parker exhibition, which is running from September to December.

A £500 prize is on offer, with the final winner from the 20 shortlisted entries chosen by ballot vote by visitors to the gallery.

Broadway Gallery curator Kristian Day said: "Entries will be judged on three criteria - experimentation, composition and subject matter, a remit designed to be open to interpretation."

To enter before the September 1 deadline visit letchworth.com/photo-letchworth.