Photofit released following Hitchin burglary

A facial reconstruction of one of the offenders believed to have been involved in a burglary in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Police have released a facial reconstruction after a purse was stolen in an aggravated burglary in Hitchin last month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 8.35pm on Tuesday, January 8, it is believed three or four offenders entered a property in Highbury Road after using a brick to smash the back door.

The victim ran out of the property, and the burglars stole her purse before leaving.

If you witnessed the burglary or have any information, contact DC Kathryn Marshall on kathryn.marshall@herts.pnn.police.uk, report online at herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/2342/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.