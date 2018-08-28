Photofit released following Hitchin burglary
PUBLISHED: 15:45 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 06 February 2019
Archant
Police have released a facial reconstruction after a purse was stolen in an aggravated burglary in Hitchin last month.
At around 8.35pm on Tuesday, January 8, it is believed three or four offenders entered a property in Highbury Road after using a brick to smash the back door.
The victim ran out of the property, and the burglars stole her purse before leaving.
If you witnessed the burglary or have any information, contact DC Kathryn Marshall on kathryn.marshall@herts.pnn.police.uk, report online at herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/2342/19.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments have been disabled on this article.