Tributes for Baldock Town FC stalwart Phil Hall after coronavirus death

Phil Hall passed away on Saturday after a battle with COVID-19. Picture: Megan Hall Archant

Tributes have been pouring in this week for Baldock Town FC stalwart, Phil Hall, who sadly died on Saturday after a battle with coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Phil pictured with his daughter Megan, who has paid tribute to her dad's "laughter and smile." Picture: Megan Hall Phil pictured with his daughter Megan, who has paid tribute to her dad's "laughter and smile." Picture: Megan Hall

Phil had been an enormously valued member of his community, serving as catering manager for Baldock Town FC, and sitting on the club committee where he became a much-loved figure over the last four years.

Phil was admitted to hospital with pneumonia on April 20 after testing positive for COVID-19, and he sadly passed away from the virus on Saturday morning, aged 63. Phil’s daughter Megan has paid tribute to her dad, and said his “laughter and smile” will be “loved and missed by everyone.”

Megan told The Comet: “Myself and my half brother, Warren, will always remember our dad as a loving and caring man who would do anything he could to make sure we were happy.

“We will always have fond memories of days out and time together, as well as him being the one to teach us how to pull a pint properly!

You may also want to watch:

“We are both so glad that he was surrounded by people who loved and cared for him, and that he touched so many peoples hearts with his laughter and smile. He will always be loved and missed by everyone.”

Graham Kingham, chairman of Baldock Town FC, paid tribute to Phil on behalf of everyone at the club, posting a statement on the BTFC website on Saturday evening.

Graham said: “It is with immense sadness that I have to inform you that Phil Hall, having put up an amazing fight has lost his battle against the COVID-19 virus.

“His food was legendary within the club, so a big thank you from all the players, coaches and the committee for the food after training on a Thursday night, and on match days.

“Phil was also an exceptional landlord of the White Lion, always had a smile on his face and made everyone welcome. He has made so many friends in his time living in Baldock and will be sorely missed by each and everyone of them.”

Graham added: “Personally I will not only miss a great friend but also his infectious laugh and great company. I won’t get to have a beer and share a tapas with him in Spain, as we did this time last year – I will miss him.

“Our hearts go out to all of Phil’s family and friends at this desperate time and hope you will all join me in raising a glass to Phil, the legend who will remain in the hearts of all his family, friends and BTFC, forever.”