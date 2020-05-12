Advanced search

Tributes for Baldock Town FC stalwart Phil Hall after coronavirus death

PUBLISHED: 13:31 12 May 2020

Phil Hall passed away on Saturday after a battle with COVID-19. Picture: Megan Hall

Phil Hall passed away on Saturday after a battle with COVID-19. Picture: Megan Hall

Archant

Tributes have been pouring in this week for Baldock Town FC stalwart, Phil Hall, who sadly died on Saturday after a battle with coronavirus.

Phil pictured with his daughter Megan, who has paid tribute to her dad's Phil pictured with his daughter Megan, who has paid tribute to her dad's "laughter and smile." Picture: Megan Hall

Phil had been an enormously valued member of his community, serving as catering manager for Baldock Town FC, and sitting on the club committee where he became a much-loved figure over the last four years.

Phil was admitted to hospital with pneumonia on April 20 after testing positive for COVID-19, and he sadly passed away from the virus on Saturday morning, aged 63. Phil’s daughter Megan has paid tribute to her dad, and said his “laughter and smile” will be “loved and missed by everyone.”

Megan told The Comet: “Myself and my half brother, Warren, will always remember our dad as a loving and caring man who would do anything he could to make sure we were happy.

“We will always have fond memories of days out and time together, as well as him being the one to teach us how to pull a pint properly!

You may also want to watch:

“We are both so glad that he was surrounded by people who loved and cared for him, and that he touched so many peoples hearts with his laughter and smile. He will always be loved and missed by everyone.”

Graham Kingham, chairman of Baldock Town FC, paid tribute to Phil on behalf of everyone at the club, posting a statement on the BTFC website on Saturday evening.

Graham said: “It is with immense sadness that I have to inform you that Phil Hall, having put up an amazing fight has lost his battle against the COVID-19 virus.

“His food was legendary within the club, so a big thank you from all the players, coaches and the committee for the food after training on a Thursday night, and on match days.

“Phil was also an exceptional landlord of the White Lion, always had a smile on his face and made everyone welcome. He has made so many friends in his time living in Baldock and will be sorely missed by each and everyone of them.”

Graham added: “Personally I will not only miss a great friend but also his infectious laugh and great company. I won’t get to have a beer and share a tapas with him in Spain, as we did this time last year – I will miss him.

“Our hearts go out to all of Phil’s family and friends at this desperate time and hope you will all join me in raising a glass to Phil, the legend who will remain in the hearts of all his family, friends and BTFC, forever.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after Stevenage bank card theft

Herts Police would like to speak with this man as part of their investigation into an alleged theft in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police/Facebook

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Major Works Contract: Invoices to leaseholders postponed due to coronavirus crisis

Before and after the major works at a flat block in Stevenage's Plash Drive. Picture: courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council.

Most Read

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after Stevenage bank card theft

Herts Police would like to speak with this man as part of their investigation into an alleged theft in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police/Facebook

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage Major Works Contract: Invoices to leaseholders postponed due to coronavirus crisis

Before and after the major works at a flat block in Stevenage's Plash Drive. Picture: courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council.

Latest from the The Comet

Tributes for Baldock Town FC stalwart Phil Hall after coronavirus death

Phil Hall passed away on Saturday after a battle with COVID-19. Picture: Megan Hall

Police appeal after break–in and vandalism at Hitchin sports club

Hitchin Cricket Club was vandalised and had property stolen last week. Picture: Archant

Data reveals coronavirus outbreaks in more than half of North Herts care homes

More than half of North Herts care homes have reported suspected or confirmed coronavirus outbreaks. Picture: University of Hertfordshire

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after Stevenage bank card theft

Herts Police would like to speak with this man as part of their investigation into an alleged theft in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police/Facebook
Drive 24