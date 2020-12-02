Coronavirus: Mass vaccination centre coming to Herts

Published: 2:18 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 7:31 PM December 14, 2020

A coronavirus vaccine centre is to be set-up in Stevenage, where the recently approved Pfizer/BioNTech shots could be available as early as next week.

Great news on vaccinations today! We will have a vaccination centre in Stevenage. More information as soon as we have it. pic.twitter.com/1Raba2E2bZ — Sharon Taylor (@SharonStevenage) December 2, 2020

Leader of Stevenage Borough Council Sharon Taylor tweeted the news this afternoon, with more expected information to follow soon.

The Robertson House Conference Centre, in Gunnels Wood Road in the town, has been touted as the possible destination for the mass vaccination centre.

It is expected that thousands of people will be able to be vaccinated at each centre across the country on a daily basis.

Care home residents and workers are expected to be the first group eligible to receive the vaccine, as early as next week.

Hertfordshire Development Centre, on Gunnels Wood Road in Stevenage. Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

This will be followed by the over 80s and frontline health workers, then by over 75s, over 70s, and over 65s accordingly.

The sixth and seventh groups will be high-risk under 65s, and moderate-risk under 65s respectively.

Wrapping up the vaccine priority list are the over 60s, the over 55s and the over 50s.

Sir Simon Stevens, the chief executive of the NHS, described this as the “largest-scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history”.