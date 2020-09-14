Sister of Stevenage paramedic killed in fatal crash launches petition for justice

Paramedic Vicky Lovelace-Collins was killed in a crash at the junction of Webb Rise and Lonsdale Road in Stevenage in 2018. Archant

The sister of a senior paramedic killed when her motorbike was involved in a crash has started a petition as part of the family’s continued fight for justice two years after her death.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vicky (left) with her wife Naomi (centre) and mum Wendy. Picture: Courtesy of Naomi Lovelace-Collins. Vicky (left) with her wife Naomi (centre) and mum Wendy. Picture: Courtesy of Naomi Lovelace-Collins.

Vicky Lovelace-Collins was riding her motorcycle when she was involved in a collision with a car just yards from her home, at the junction of Webb Rise and Lonsdale Road in Stevenage.

Vicky, 37, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with critical injuries and died two days later.

The driver of the car involved in the crash fled to Turkey the day after Vicky died and remains there to this day. She had not been considered a flight risk because she had built a life in Stevenage with her husband and children.

Vicky’s family – including her wife Naomi, mum Wendy and sister Louisa – have been fighting ever since to have the driver extradited back to the UK to face the British justice system.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier this year the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge for causing death by careless driving, following an investigation by Herts police into the fatal collision, and said steps were being taken to secure the return of the driver to the UK to face criminal proceedings.

Six months on, with the driver still in Turkey, Louisa has started a petition to the UK parliament, calling for justice for Vicky, and has so far amassed more than 5,000 signatures.

Louisa said: “My sister was a paramedic for over 15 years and saved many lives. I feel, after everything my sister did over her career, saving countless lives, she is owed justice, and so are we.

“This has affected so many people in so many ways. My poor mum had to deal with the loss of my dad [to leukaemia] and then the death of my sister 16 weeks later. My sister-in-law lost her wife and life companion, and I lost two very important people in such a short space of time.

“This has also affected both my girls, as they were close to my sister. I need them to see that the justice system isn’t broken and that people can’t just get away with things.

“Please help us get justice for my sister and our family.”

To sign the petition, visit change.org/p/uk-parliament-justice-for-vicky

The CPS says it is continuing to try to secure the return of the driver to the UK, so relevant criminal proceedings can take place.