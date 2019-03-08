Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to friend in prison

PUBLISHED: 10:37 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 21 August 2019

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

Archant

A Hitchin woman who smuggled a wrap of cannabis to a friend while she visited him in prison has been given a suspended sentence.

CCTV footage showed Karen James smuggling a wrap of cannabis to Darius Gumede in Peterborough prison. Picture: Cambs policeCCTV footage showed Karen James smuggling a wrap of cannabis to Darius Gumede in Peterborough prison. Picture: Cambs police

Karen James, 51, was seen acting suspiciously on CCTV by a member of prison staff at HMP Peterborough at about 6.30pm on November 19.

She was sat down with friend Darius Gumede in the visiting hall when she put her hand up her sleeve, took something out and passed it to him.

A prison officer ran into the visiting hall after being alerted through radio by CCTV staff.

You may also want to watch:

Gumede was searched and a 28g wrap of cannabis was found in his boxer shorts.

James - of Sanfoine Close in Hitchin - denied responsibility, claiming she would never take drugs into prison and was in fact anti-drugs.

However at Peterborough Crown Court on June 7 she pleaded guilty to conveying a 'list A article' into prison. At the same court yesterday she was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for 18 months, and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Sergeant Steph Parker from Cambs police said: "Drugs can ruin lives and James knew this, yet she still decided to smuggle cannabis to her stepson. Thankfully this was intercepted.

"I hope this sends out a warning to those who try to smuggle into prison - you will be brought before the courts."

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Comet was told by Cambridgeshire police that Darius Gumede was Karen James' stepson. Police said this is what the defendant had said in her interview, but after speaking with the Comet it has been established that this was not the case and the story amended accordingly.

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to friend in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to friend in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Latest from the The Comet

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Maamria delighted with Kennedy return as Stevenage boss praises losing Bradford display

Ben Kennedy of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Colchester United at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

More than 200 Letchworth homes affected by planned power cut

More than 200 houses affected in all day power cut in Letchworth. Picture: UK Power Networks

Stotfold 2-1 Park View: Carroll plunders late winner to complete Eagles comeback

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Tommy Carroll for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

‘Do not travel’ message as 130 miles of train lines will close over bank holiday weekend

St Albans council demand more Govia trains stop at Harpenden for a fairer service
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists