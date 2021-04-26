Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Breaking

Person taken to hospital after house roof collapses

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:23 AM April 26, 2021   
The roof of a house in Willian Way, Letchworth has collapsed into the building

The roof of a house in Letchworth has collapsed into the building - Credit: Tom Power

A person has been taken to hospital after the roof of a house collapsed in Letchworth this morning.

The house on Willian Way is believed to have been under renovation.

A representative from East of England Ambulance Service said: "EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly before 9am regarding an incident in Willian Way, Letchworth Garden City.

"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene. One patient was transported to Lister Hospital for further care."

Police and fire crews remain on the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue told the Comet: "The roof has collapsed into the building. Everyone is out of the house and nobody is trapped.

"The crews are assessing the scene for safety, and are awaiting the arrival of a structural engineer."

Most Read

  1. 1 Person taken to hospital after house roof collapses
  2. 2 House roof collapses in Letchworth
  3. 3 People with these surnames in Herts could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes
  1. 4 CCTV appeal after window smashed at bowls club
  2. 5 Fun fair set for town centre following April 12 reopening
  3. 6 Persistent town centre beggar and thief sentenced
  4. 7 11-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery
  5. 8 Cyclist suffers bruises to face after being punched in assault
  6. 9 Stevenage didn't want to be the team that that Cambridge got promotion against says match-winner Luke Norris
  7. 10 Man jailed after threatening terrified neighbour with rape and arson

This paper has also contacted Herts police for comment.

More information as we get it.

Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage development on land west of town

Planning

Application submitted for 1,500 new homes on land west of Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Temporary seating area outside Wetherspoon in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage Borough Council

Will loss of free parking cause death of high street?

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Mark Tanti - known as Demograffix - is a professional graffiti artist from Stevenage

Gallery

Stevenage's Banksy brings another community mural to town's underpasses

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The London Road/A505 Baldock roundabout, where a motorcyclist came off his bike and sustained a serious head injury

Man left seriously injured after motorcycle crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus