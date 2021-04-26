Person taken to hospital after house roof collapses

Breaking

Published: 11:23 AM April 26, 2021

The roof of a house in Letchworth has collapsed into the building - Credit: Tom Power

A person has been taken to hospital after the roof of a house collapsed in Letchworth this morning.

The house on Willian Way is believed to have been under renovation.

A representative from East of England Ambulance Service said: "EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly before 9am regarding an incident in Willian Way, Letchworth Garden City.

"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene. One patient was transported to Lister Hospital for further care."

Police and fire crews remain on the scene.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue told the Comet: "The roof has collapsed into the building. Everyone is out of the house and nobody is trapped.

"The crews are assessing the scene for safety, and are awaiting the arrival of a structural engineer."

This paper has also contacted Herts police for comment.

More information as we get it.