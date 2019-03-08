Advanced search

Person dies after fall near Hitchin station

PUBLISHED: 17:14 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 06 September 2019

Ambulance services and the police were called to Hitchin's Walsworth Road to attend to a person, but they sadly died at the scene. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Archant

Archant

A person has died after a fall in Walsworth Road, Hitchin.

An ambulance spokeswoman said: "We were called at 11.51am with reports of a person who had fallen in Walsworth Road, Hitchin.

"We sent a community first responder, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and an ambulance.

"Sadly, despite our best efforts, one person died at the scene."

Responding to a tweet at about 1pm which said Hitchin railway station's ticket hall was closed, Govia Thameslink stated there had been an incident and emergency services were in attendance.

