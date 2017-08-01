Person dies after being hit by a train near Sandy
Published: 9:04 AM August 1, 2017 Updated: 8:11 PM November 1, 2020
- Credit: Archant
A person has sadly died after being hit by a train at a level crossing near Sandy yesterday evening.
Police and attended the incident at the Tempsford level crossing at about 6.20pm.
A rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance were also dispatched.
Sadly there was nothing that could be done for the patient who died at the scene.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
You may also want to watch:
Blocked lines between St Neots and Biggleswade meant that rail services were disrupted for most of yesterday evening as a result of the incident. The lines were back open by 8.20pm.
UPDATE: Police have confirmed this afternoon the victim was a 56-year-old man from Cambridgeshire.
Most Read
- 1 Residents rage as COVID takes its toll on Christmas post in Stevenage
- 2 Have you seen this missing man from Stevenage?
- 3 Parts of Hertfordshire set to enter ‘very high’ COVID-19 restrictions
- 4 Woman left feeling ‘upset, angry and sick’ after revenge porn ordeal
- 5 ‘High alert’ coronavirus tier system revealed for our area
- 6 Urgent appeal for help so nobody dies alone in Stevenage’s Lister Hospital this Christmas
- 7 Stevenage forced to postpone next two games after another positive COVID-19 test
- 8 Proposed flight path changes at Luton Airport could cause disruption to our area, say campaigners
- 9 An open letter: the subtle scars of coercive control, as revealed by a St Albans victim of domestic abuse
- 10 Luke’s legacy to live on as national hockey guidance is published in his memory
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus