Person dies after being hit by a train near Sandy

Published: 9:04 AM August 1, 2017 Updated: 8:11 PM November 1, 2020

Police are looking for witnesses after the alleged road rage incident in Siddons Road. - Credit: Archant

A person has sadly died after being hit by a train at a level crossing near Sandy yesterday evening.

Police and attended the incident at the Tempsford level crossing at about 6.20pm.

A rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance were also dispatched.

Sadly there was nothing that could be done for the patient who died at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

You may also want to watch:

Blocked lines between St Neots and Biggleswade meant that rail services were disrupted for most of yesterday evening as a result of the incident. The lines were back open by 8.20pm.

UPDATE: Police have confirmed this afternoon the victim was a 56-year-old man from Cambridgeshire.