Advanced search

Permitted development ‘should be banned’ says Stevenage council leader Sharon Taylor amid further deregulation

PUBLISHED: 15:40 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 22 July 2020

Permitted development rights are set to be extended in the autumn. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Permitted development rights are set to be extended in the autumn. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Planning law that allows developers to convert empty offices into residential property without planning permission is set to be extended in the autumn – a move which has been condemned by Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor.

A proposed extension of permitted development rights will now allow developers to convert commercial and retail buildings into housing without a planning application.

In an announcement this week, housing secretary Robert Jenrick MP said that, from September, all commercial units – except pubs, libraries, village shops and other ‘essential’ buildings – can be converted to residential accommodation without seeking local government approval.

Councillor Sharon Taylor has dismissed the idea as “disastrous” and said the whole concept of permitted development rights – which came into force in 2013 – “should be banned.”

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Taylor said: “Taking commercial space and converting it to residential with no planning needed, takes jobs from our communities and creates additional pressure on infrastructure, roads, schools, medical services – and without developers having to make any contribution.

“It removes the local voice on planning and allows development without regard to local design standards or space standards. Far from the government’s wish to expand this disastrous regime, it should be banned.”

In theory, the extension will give developers a clear path to knocking down shops and converting them to residential units without consultation at local government level.

Research carried out by the University of London also found that existing ‘office-to-home’ conversions create mostly “worse quality residential environments than planning permission conversions” and may have affected the health, wellbeing and quality of life for renters in the UK.

Robert Jenrick MP said: “We are reforming the planning system and cutting out unnecessary bureaucracy. These changes will help transform boarded up, unused buildings safely into high quality homes at the heart of their communities.

“It will mean that families can add up to two storeys to their home, providing much needed additional space for children or elderly relatives as their household grows.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Drivers warned as ‘major’ roadworks set to begin on A602 Hitchin-Stevenage roundabout

Roadworks are set to begin on the roundabout of J8 of the A1(M), affecting traffic into Hitchin and Stevenage. Picture: Kevin Lines

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Drivers warned as ‘major’ roadworks set to begin on A602 Hitchin-Stevenage roundabout

Roadworks are set to begin on the roundabout of J8 of the A1(M), affecting traffic into Hitchin and Stevenage. Picture: Kevin Lines

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Permitted development ‘should be banned’ says Stevenage council leader Sharon Taylor amid further deregulation

Permitted development rights are set to be extended in the autumn. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Which McDonald’s are open again in Stevenage and Letchworth for dine-in customers?

McDonald's restaurants across the country are reopening for dine-in and takeaway customers today. Picture Danny Loo

Start your engines: The Garden House Hospice Care ‘Tractor Rally’ is coming to town

150 vintage tractors will be rolling through North Herts on Saturday. Picture: GHHC

Ickleford off and running with vital contributions at vital times at Holtwhites

Ickleford's Eswar Krishnamurthy bowls in the match between Ickleford and Knebworth Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin’s Market Place will become outdoor dining area after plans finalised

Market Place, Hitchin will become an 'Eat Alfresco' outdoor dining area from Monday, July 27. Picture: DANNY LOO