Community urged to pull together in home schooling drive

Published: 1:30 PM January 5, 2021

Kenny and his son George speak at the SEND Crisis March in Stevenage last summer. - Credit: Archant

The people of Stevenage are being urged to drop off unwanted or unused tech to a local hair salon, in a bid to help kids with home schooling this year.

Run by the popular People for People Facebook group, organiser Kenny Arnold is urging the town to back the laptop drive as pupils prepare for more home schooling in the wake of the second national lockdown.

Kenny admits it's an anxious time for everyone, his own hairdressing business has had to be put on pause in the wake of this lockdown, but is asking for anyone who can help to do so.

He said: "Anything that people, communities and companies can do could help people's anxiety at this time and a family in need. We need to help schools provide these resources.

"For me, it's about small collective efforts making these huge differences. It's amazing how many people have reached out to People For People already, and how many people who've got in touch to ask if we can help them.

You may also want to watch:

"People have a grasp of how bad things are, but it's probably about 100 times worse than they realise.

"Businesses and offices in particular, we know you have stuff you're not using at the moment so please help us out."

Kenny Arnold spoke to the People for People Facebook community about the laptop drive earlier this week. - Credit: Kenny Arnold

The idea first stemmed from one of People for People's patrons, Coleen Houlihan, and now anyone interested can drop off disused tablets, laptops and more to Kenny Arnold Hairdressing, at 92 High Street in Stevenage Old Town.

Kenny will be there from 10am to 7pm on Thursday, January 7.

Social distancing will be in place, masks are expected and you are asked to please clean your tech and wipe any personal information from it if possible. If there are any special instructions, you are asked to leave a note on the packaging or bag you bring in explaining these.

Kenny is no stranger to community action, having been a speaker at last year's SEND Crisis March in Stevenage and helping the town.

"Sometimes I'm working in the salon, chopping a client's hair and someone will turn up at the door ready to collect boxes of sanitary towels or whatever it is we're collecting for People For People," Kenny adds.

"I thank clients like that, and I can't wait for a time when we're able to do that again in person."