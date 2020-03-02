Advanced search

Updated

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 14:24 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 02 March 2020

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A school in Stevenage has confirmed a parent has tested positive for coronavirus today.

Peartree Spring Primary School confirmed a positive test of coronavirus today. Picture: SuppliedPeartree Spring Primary School confirmed a positive test of coronavirus today. Picture: Supplied

Peartree Spring Primary School sent out the information in a text message to parents and carers, and advised they will not be closing the school.

In their message, they said: "We have a confirmed case of coronavirus in a parent. We have sought advice from Public Health Hertfordshire and advised not to close the school.

You may also want to watch:

"We are following hygiene procedures. Any concerns dial 111. Further updates will be provided from Public Health England. We are not closing the school.

"Please do not phone the school concerning previous messages. We have no further information at this time."

As it stands, the total number of people in Hertfordshire that have tested positive for the virus is at least four, and there are 40 confirmed cases across the UK.

A spokesperson from Peartree Spring Primary School said: "We can confirm that the parent of a child who attends our school has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We have been advised by Hertfordshire County Council's Public Health Service to keep the school open as there is no imminent threat of the virus being contracted."

Related articles

Most Read

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Road closed in Hitchin centre after building catches fire

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Investigation underway as multiple cases now confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Road closed in Hitchin centre after building catches fire

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Investigation underway as multiple cases now confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Secondary school places: 95% of Herts children get preferred choice

Secondary school places have now been confirmed for Herts.

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Road closed in Hitchin centre after building catches fire

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant
Drive 24