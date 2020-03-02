Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A school in Stevenage has confirmed a parent has tested positive for coronavirus today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peartree Spring Primary School confirmed a positive test of coronavirus today. Picture: Supplied Peartree Spring Primary School confirmed a positive test of coronavirus today. Picture: Supplied

Peartree Spring Primary School sent out the information in a text message to parents and carers, and advised they will not be closing the school.

In their message, they said: "We have a confirmed case of coronavirus in a parent. We have sought advice from Public Health Hertfordshire and advised not to close the school.

You may also want to watch:

"We are following hygiene procedures. Any concerns dial 111. Further updates will be provided from Public Health England. We are not closing the school.

"Please do not phone the school concerning previous messages. We have no further information at this time."

As it stands, the total number of people in Hertfordshire that have tested positive for the virus is at least four, and there are 40 confirmed cases across the UK.

A spokesperson from Peartree Spring Primary School said: "We can confirm that the parent of a child who attends our school has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We have been advised by Hertfordshire County Council's Public Health Service to keep the school open as there is no imminent threat of the virus being contracted."