Stevenage pupils create 'extraordinary' Remembrance display

Visitors have been going along to the Peartree Spring Primary School after school to look at the Remembrance display. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School

A Stevenage primary school has lit up its playground as part of a a Remembrance Day tribute.

Peartree Spring pupils and staff created a large scale Remembrance display using poppies made by the children. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School Peartree Spring pupils and staff created a large scale Remembrance display using poppies made by the children. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School

Each pupil at Peartree Spring Primary School created two poppies to contribute to the display, which have been planted alongside silhouette installations, and is candle-lit during the evenings.

Teacher and organiser Mijke Pechey told the Comet: "Over the last few days we have had over 80,000 views on Twitter and Facebook and many people from the local community have visited to pay their respects to our veterans.

Veterans attended the service before the unveiling of the display created by the children: Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School Veterans attended the service before the unveiling of the display created by the children: Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School

"We also held a beautiful service on Monday, which was attended by veterans from our school community and representatives from the British Legion.

"Every class across the school has learnt about a different aspect of the Remembrance theme of 'togetherness' and created artwork.

Children and staff released biodegradable balloons following their two-minute silence on Remembrance Day. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School Children and staff released biodegradable balloons following their two-minute silence on Remembrance Day. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School

"The comments from the public about the extraordinary efforts that the school makes to remember the fallen have been incredibly positive."

