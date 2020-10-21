Advanced search

Plaque unveiled to remember well-known Baldock builder Paul Draper

PUBLISHED: 10:30 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 21 October 2020

The family of Paul Draper have unvelied a new plaque at Drapers Court in Baldock in his memory. Picture: Brian Burke

A plaque has been unveiled in memory of a well-known Baldock builder who passed away last month.

L-R: Paul's grandaughter Vanessa, son Nigel and wife Hilary unveliing the new plaque in his honour. Picture: Brian BurkeL-R: Paul's grandaughter Vanessa, son Nigel and wife Hilary unveliing the new plaque in his honour. Picture: Brian Burke

Paul Draper worked in the town from the 70s to the early 00s, specialising in refurbishing old buildings.

He worked on the restoration of an old malt barn behind High Street, which he converted into three houses, with beamed interiors.

Since its re-creation it has been known as Drapers Court. His ex-labourer and friend Brian Burke – who coincidentally lives beside the barn – felt that Paul’s work should be remembered by a sign and plaque at the front of the development.

On Saturday, Paul’s wife Hilary, son Nigel and granddaughter Vanessa unveiled the sign with several neighbours in attendance and a glass of champagne in hand.

Hilary said: ”Paul was a real one off – a laughing joking kind of a guy, but a really good builder. I am so pleased that Brian has organised this sign for us.“

Brian added: “Paul was a great bloke and a real practical joker – I was usually the victim! At least now couriers will know where Drapers Court is and his name will live on in Baldock.“

