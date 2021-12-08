North Herts deputy council leader Paul Clark passes away from COVID-19

North Herts Council's deputy leader Paul Clark has sadly passed away after contracting COVID-19.

The Hitchin Highbury representative - who also served on Herts County Council for Hitchin South died last night, council leader Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg has announced.

She paid tribute to Cllr Clark, who has served on the council on and off since 1995.

She said: "Today I have the painful and sad duty to announce the passing of Cllr Paul Clark.

"Paul was a loyal councillor, representing Hitchin Highbury at North Herts and Hitchin South at the Herts County Council.

"He sadly passed away last night from Covid-19. Words cannot do justice to what he meant to many of us.

"I’m proud to have counted him as not just a colleague and opponent, but a friend. I value the support and kindness he showed me throughout my political career, and miss him deeply.

"There’s a void that can’t be filled. On behalf of North Herts Council and the Labour group I express my heartfelt sympathy to Paul’s family and Liberal Democrat colleagues. We stand with you in your grief and are here to support you through this difficult time."