North Herts deputy council leader Paul Clark passes away from COVID-19
- Credit: DANNY LOO
North Herts Council's deputy leader Paul Clark has sadly passed away after contracting COVID-19.
The Hitchin Highbury representative - who also served on Herts County Council for Hitchin South died last night, council leader Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg has announced.
She paid tribute to Cllr Clark, who has served on the council on and off since 1995.
She said: "Today I have the painful and sad duty to announce the passing of Cllr Paul Clark.
"Paul was a loyal councillor, representing Hitchin Highbury at North Herts and Hitchin South at the Herts County Council.
"He sadly passed away last night from Covid-19. Words cannot do justice to what he meant to many of us.
"I’m proud to have counted him as not just a colleague and opponent, but a friend. I value the support and kindness he showed me throughout my political career, and miss him deeply.
Most Read
- 1 Stevenage Major Works: Leaseholders sent final bills
- 2 175-year-old primary school saved after months of uncertainty
- 3 North Herts deputy council leader Paul Clark passes away from COVID-19
- 4 Tranquil Turtle officially opens with dazzling launch event
- 5 Man charged with multiple burglaries after police chase
- 6 Trust calls out council for causing 'uncertainty and chaos' by disrupting two-tier conversion
- 7 Downing Street: Our MPs' responses to alleged illegal Christmas party
- 8 Christmas markets return to Hitchin
- 9 Dangerous paedophile jailed for sexual abuse of vulnerable girl
- 10 Prince Philip death joke tweets sparks probe as councillor leaves party
"There’s a void that can’t be filled. On behalf of North Herts Council and the Labour group I express my heartfelt sympathy to Paul’s family and Liberal Democrat colleagues. We stand with you in your grief and are here to support you through this difficult time."