Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

North Herts deputy council leader Paul Clark passes away from COVID-19

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 6:33 PM December 8, 2021
Paul Clark North HErts council

North Herts Council's deputy leader Paul Clark has sadly passed away - Credit: DANNY LOO

North Herts Council's deputy leader Paul Clark has sadly passed away after contracting COVID-19.

The Hitchin Highbury representative - who also served on Herts County Council for Hitchin South died last night, council leader Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg has announced.

She paid tribute to Cllr Clark, who has served on the council on and off since 1995.

She said: "Today I have the painful and sad duty to announce the passing of Cllr Paul Clark.

"Paul was a loyal councillor, representing Hitchin Highbury at North Herts and Hitchin South at the Herts County Council.

"He sadly passed away last night from Covid-19. Words cannot do justice to what he meant to many of us.

"I’m proud to have counted him as not just a colleague and opponent, but a friend. I value the support and kindness he showed me throughout my political career, and miss him deeply.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stevenage Major Works: Leaseholders sent final bills
  2. 2 175-year-old primary school saved after months of uncertainty
  3. 3 North Herts deputy council leader Paul Clark passes away from COVID-19
  1. 4 Tranquil Turtle officially opens with dazzling launch event
  2. 5 Man charged with multiple burglaries after police chase
  3. 6 Trust calls out council for causing 'uncertainty and chaos' by disrupting two-tier conversion
  4. 7 Downing Street: Our MPs' responses to alleged illegal Christmas party
  5. 8 Christmas markets return to Hitchin
  6. 9 Dangerous paedophile jailed for sexual abuse of vulnerable girl
  7. 10 Prince Philip death joke tweets sparks probe as councillor leaves party

"There’s a void that can’t be filled. On behalf of North Herts Council and the Labour group I express my heartfelt sympathy to Paul’s family and Liberal Democrat colleagues. We stand with you in your grief and are here to support you through this difficult time."

North Hertfordshire District Council
Hitchin News
North Herts News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

the Icon building in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Icon building planning appeal quashed after High Court review

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The scene at Aldi in Fairlands Way, Stevenage, on November 25 last year

Herts Live News

Woman pleads guilty to smashing bottles of booze worth £10,000

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Bubble Tea Boba was opened by Cllr Sandra Barr, Mayor of Stevenage, last week

Bubble tea emporium opens in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
news@thecomet.net

Herts Live News

A1(M) closed in both directions due to fallen cables

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon