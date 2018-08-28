Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ambulances waiting too long at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

PUBLISHED: 08:29 17 December 2018

Archant

Bosses at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital are looking at ways to speed up the time it takes to hand over patients from ambulance staff to the Emergency Department, having plummeted from being the best performer in the east of England to having less than half of cases meet national targets.

The NHS says no patient should be waiting to be passed to the care of hospital staff for more than 15 minutes after their arrival in an ambulance.

But latest figures show that at Lister Hospital that’s happening in just 44 per cent of cases - significantly lower than 80 per cent in July last year, when bosses boasted a redesign of the handover process had elimintaed inefficiences.

On average, it’s now taking 24 minutes to complete the handover, with some patients waiting more than an hour.

A spokesman for the NHS trust said: “Our hospital, along with many others, experiences high numbers of patients arriving by ambulance, which can affect the time it takes to transfer a patient from an ambulance to the emergency department.

“We are working hard to make changes that will improve the speed of ambulance handovers and are, according to latest figures, seeing improvements in handover times.

“We are monitoring the situation and will continue to made adjustments to make improvements for our patients.”

To speed up the handover process, additional nurses are now being drafted in and a dedicated senior ambulance service officer is being brought in to manage the safe handover of patients at the hospital.

At peak times, when the volume of patients is causing handover delays, ambulances may be directed to alternative hospitals, even if they are further away.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We recognise reducing handover times increases our capacity to attend patients quickly, and wherever this is an issue we work with hospital trusts to review and improve handover processes.

“At Lister Hospital we are working with their specialist A&E experts to achieve this.”

National targets also say ambulances should be re-stocked, cleaned and available within 15 minutes of handing over a patient, but at Lister that’s the case just 67 per cent of the time.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Man found dead in Arlesey river

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Most Read

‘It’s left a bad taste in the mouth’ – Needham boss Wilkins after ‘forced withdrawal’ from FA Trophy

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Completely unreasonable to attempt to play this fixture’ – Needham Market withdraw from the FA Trophy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Andy’s Angles: McKendry impresses, Cotter’s display and interested spectators - observations from U23 win

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues ‘make initial enquiry’ for Boro striker Gestede

#includeImage($article, 225)

SIL review: Cops thrilling draw, Capel win their first in six, while Henley thrash lowly Grundisburgh

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Hundreds attend funeral of much-loved Hitchin priest Father Michael Lambert

Around 700 people attended the funeral of Father Michael Lambert. Picture: Susanna Hawksley

Arrest made in Letchworth in connection with Hoddesdon murder

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Development begins on Letchworth shopping centre

Garden Square Shopping Centre is set for a revamp. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Stevenage restaurant and cafe in Hitchin to give free Christmas dinners to homeless and elderly

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with staff at Misya Meze and Grill. Picture: Kathie Painter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists