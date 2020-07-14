Free parking extended for NHS staff and visitors in Stevenage

Parking will remain free for NHS visitors and staff on Coreys Mill Lane, Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Free parking for NHS staff and visitors has been extended on a busy Stevenage road.

Originally, free parking on Coreys Mill Lane was to be for a period of three months, but Stevenage Borough Council confirmed this provision will be extended indefinitely.

In a statement online, the council said: “There will continue to be no parking charges on Coreys Mill Lane to help NHS staff and visitors.

“This was originally going to be for a period of three months, but we have extended it to continue to offer support.

“If you are not an NHS worker or visitor, please do think about whether you need the space more than they do.”

Commenting, Cllr Sharon Taylor, Leader of Stevenage Borough Council said: “I think the government’s steps of removing free NHS car parking is premature.

“We value the contribution of the NHS and we will continue to offer free Coreys Mill Lane car parking to show them our support.”