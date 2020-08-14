Advanced search

Parking permit scheme for Stevenage Old Town edges closer

PUBLISHED: 16:51 14 August 2020

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

A controversial parking permit scheme for Stevenage Old Town residents has been given the green light by councillors.

More details have been announced for the scheme, and prices have also been tweaked after an initial consultation with residents between January and February.

The proposed permit parking area would include: Albert Street, Basils Road, Grove Road, Southend Close, Stanmore Road, Victoria Close and part of Church Lane and Walkern Road.

Alleyns Road is to be initially left out of the scheme, but could be added depending upon the impact of displaced parking in the area.

A household’s first annual residential parking permit would cost £45 for a paper version, and £40 for a virtual permit.

A six-month parking permit would cost £28 for a paper version, and £24 for its virtual counterpart.

Your second and third annual printed permits would cost a further £71 and £97 respectively, and virtual versions will set you back £66 and £92.

Visitor parking vouchers will also be available to purchase in batches of 20, costing £15 for paper versions and £10 for virtual passes.

There will be no cost for those applying for a ‘Caring Visitor Parking Permit’, for residents with social or medical care needs.

Stanmore Road resident Andy Prior was disappointed to hear that the scheme had been given the green light.

He said: “I know a lot of Stanmore Road residents were against the scheme.

“It seems bizarre that at the same time as a recession and loss of jobs, a council wants to increase costs for its residents.

“In Stanmore Road they are actually reducing the number of residents spaces to accomodate the GP surgery, but making us pay for parking.

“It feels like a council money-making scheme.”

Members of the public can make representations to SBC about these proposed changes up to August 28, by emailing TRO@stevenage.gov.uk. Representations can only be considered where they relate to changes in the scheme, and are made by people affected by the changes.

The council say letters have been sent out to affected households, with further explanation on how the new scheme will affect them.

