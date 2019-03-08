Tesco parking website used by Stevenage store hauled offline for data breach

The website used by customers to validate parking at Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre has been shut down due to a data breach. Picture: Danny Loo. Archant

A data breach means a website used by customers to validate parking at Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre has been shut down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The breach, uncovered by technology news website The Register, affects 19 Tesco stores across the country.

You may also want to watch:

Unsecured time-stamped Automatic Number Plate Recognition images - taken as cars entered and left the car parks - had been left sitting in computer storage system Microsoft Azure Blob.

The parkshopreg.co.uk website has now been pulled offline, with its homepage defaulting to a 403 error page.

A Tesco spokesman said: "A technical issue with a parking app meant that for a short period historic images and times of cars entering and exiting our car parks were accessible. Whilst no images of people or any sensitive data were available, any security breach is unacceptable and we have now disabled the app as we work with our provider to ensure it doesn't happen again."