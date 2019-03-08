Advanced search

Tesco parking website used by Stevenage store hauled offline for data breach

PUBLISHED: 06:56 25 September 2019

The website used by customers to validate parking at Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre has been shut down due to a data breach. Picture: Danny Loo.

The website used by customers to validate parking at Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre has been shut down due to a data breach. Picture: Danny Loo.

Archant

A data breach means a website used by customers to validate parking at Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre has been shut down.

The breach, uncovered by technology news website The Register, affects 19 Tesco stores across the country.

You may also want to watch:

Unsecured time-stamped Automatic Number Plate Recognition images - taken as cars entered and left the car parks - had been left sitting in computer storage system Microsoft Azure Blob.

The parkshopreg.co.uk website has now been pulled offline, with its homepage defaulting to a 403 error page.

A Tesco spokesman said: "A technical issue with a parking app meant that for a short period historic images and times of cars entering and exiting our car parks were accessible. Whilst no images of people or any sensitive data were available, any security breach is unacceptable and we have now disabled the app as we work with our provider to ensure it doesn't happen again."

Most Read

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

22-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Stevenage

news@thecomet.net

Olympian to open new Aldi store in Letchworth

The new store on Avenue One will be the first Aldi in Letchworth. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

Man tasered by police in Stevenage arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Most Read

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

22-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Stevenage

news@thecomet.net

Olympian to open new Aldi store in Letchworth

The new store on Avenue One will be the first Aldi in Letchworth. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

Man tasered by police in Stevenage arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Latest from the The Comet

Tesco parking website used by Stevenage store hauled offline for data breach

The website used by customers to validate parking at Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre has been shut down due to a data breach. Picture: Danny Loo.

Man tasered by police in Stevenage arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Neighbours raise alarm to Great Ashby house fire as ‘man sleeps inside’

The fire started in the garden before spreading to the house.

Hundreds walk out for global climate strike action in Stevenage and Letchworth

Parents and children turned out for the family friendly protest on climate change in Letchworth. Picture: Sarah Royston

New St Albans City star Andronicos promises ‘we’ll put it right in replay’

St Albans City celebrate Andronicos Georgiou's goal against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists